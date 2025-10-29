DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Senators Propose Bill to Ban Teens from AI Chatbots

ByHilary Ong

Oct 29, 2025

Senators Propose Bill to Ban Teens from AI Chatbots

U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have introduced a new bill that would ban anyone under 18 from using AI chatbots and require tech companies to verify the ages of all users.

The proposal, called the GUARD Act, was announced on Tuesday and marks one of the most aggressive attempts yet to regulate how minors interact with AI tools.

Under the GUARD Act, AI companies would need to verify each user’s age by requiring a government-issued ID or another “reasonable” method, such as facial scans or equivalent validation tools. The rule would apply to any company operating or offering access to chatbots, including those embedded in websites or mobile apps.

The legislation comes after a Senate hearing earlier this month, where parents and safety advocates warned lawmakers about the risks of minors engaging with AI chatbots that can produce inappropriate or harmful content.

Additional Rules for Chatbot Behavior

The bill would also impose new standards for chatbot transparency and safety. AI chatbots must:

  • Disclose that they are not human every 30 minutes of interaction.
  • Avoid claiming to be human in any context.
  • Block the generation of sexual or self-harm-related content for minors.

These requirements mirror provisions from a recently passed California AI safety law and are designed to limit chatbots from mimicking human relationships or manipulating users emotionally.

Senator Blumenthal said the legislation introduces criminal and civil penalties for companies that fail to comply. “Big Tech has betrayed any claim that we should trust companies to do the right thing on their own when they consistently put profit first ahead of child safety,” Blumenthal said in a statement.

If passed, the GUARD Act would mark a significant shift in federal regulation of generative AI, which currently has few guardrails regarding youth access.

Featured image credits: Javier Zayaz/Getty Images

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

FCL Components Releases Flexible, High-Performance FTP-63KMCL Thermal Print Mechanism for Kiosks
Oct 29, 2025 Ethan Lin
ProcessMix Revolutionizes Credit Risk Management with AI Decision-Making Technology
Oct 29, 2025 Ethan Lin
Hirebox Introduces New Data-Driven Methodology to Win Small Business Talent War
Oct 29, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801