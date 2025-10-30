LuxBaby & Beyond Announces Purpose-Driven Expansion and Achievements

A Personal Journey Turned Global Success

LuxBaby & Beyond, founded in January 2024 by Shamima Yasmin Anwar, is rapidly establishing itself as a leader in the handmade and personalized baby gift market. What began as a deeply personal journey, born from Yasmin’s experiences as a mother, has now blossomed into a globally recognized brand known for its high-quality, eco-friendly baby outfits and accessories. LuxBaby & Beyond offers a range of keepsakes, from first outfits and blankets to personalized accessories, designed to celebrate the important milestones in a child’s early life.

The company’s unique mission centers around crafting meaningful memories, with every product designed to be cherished for years to come. By using 100% organic fabrics and eco-friendly packaging, LuxBaby & Beyond integrates sustainability into every item. The brand’s commitment to giving back is reflected in its pledge to donate 1% of every purchase to children’s charities, as well as to the Royal Hospital for Women Foundation.

From Heartbreak to Hope: The Inspiring Story Behind LuxBaby & Beyond

The journey behind LuxBaby & Beyond is rooted in Shamima Yasmin Anwar’s personal experience with loss and resilience. After suffering multiple miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy that resulted in the loss of her left fallopian tube, Yasmin was told her chances of a successful pregnancy were slim. Yet, after overcoming these challenges, she gave birth to her two children and promised herself that, if blessed with the opportunity, she would dedicate part of her life to creating something meaningful for children and families.

Unable to find personalized, handmade products that suited her vision, Yasmin created her own. The first pieces, her children’s personalized outfits, became cherished keepsakes and were admired by friends and family. This led to the birth of LuxBaby & Beyond. With a focus on quality, personalization, and sustainability, the brand quickly gained recognition, filling a gap in the Australian market for unique, handmade baby gifts.

Recognized for Excellence: Awards and Recognition

In just under two years, LuxBaby & Beyond has achieved remarkable success — both in business growth and community impact. In 2024 and 2025, the brand was proudly recognized as a finalist in the Australian Women’s Small Business Champions Awards in the New Business category. This prestigious award program celebrates the achievements of women in business across Australia, highlighting excellence, innovation, and resilience.

LuxBaby & Beyond also received accolades in the Australian Ladies in Business Initiative Awards, being named a finalist for Online Business of the Year 2024 and Handmade Business of the Year 2025. Additionally, the brand was honored in the AusMumpreneur Awards for its exceptional handmade creations.

LuxBaby & Beyond’s reach continues to expand globally, having delivered products to seven countries while raising significant funds for the Royal Hospital for Women Foundation. These efforts highlight the brand’s dedication not only to crafting beautiful keepsakes but also to making a meaningful difference in the lives of underprivileged children.

Founder Shamima Yasmin Anwar was also recognized among Australia’s 40 Under 40 by the Business Elite Awards in 2024, celebrating her leadership and entrepreneurial excellence. Being named a finalist in both the Australian Women’s Small Business Champions Awards and the Bayside Local Business Awards, LuxBaby & Beyond eagerly awaits the results, to be announced in November 2025.

The Power of Purpose: Why Customers Choose LuxBaby & Beyond

What sets LuxBaby & Beyond apart from its competitors is its unwavering commitment to purpose. Unlike larger corporations, LuxBaby & Beyond was built from the ground up, starting in a small two-bedroom apartment while Anwar juggled motherhood. The business’s success is a testament to the power of passion, resilience, and a deep connection to its mission: creating beautiful, lasting memories while giving back.

www.luxbabyandbeyond.com

Through word of mouth, social media, and the support of influencers with millions of followers, LuxBaby & Beyond has gained a devoted following. Yasmin’s commitment to her values has made the brand a trusted choice for families, with customers drawn to its personalized, high-quality products and its impact on the community.

About LuxBaby & Beyond

Founded in 2024 by Shamima Yasmin Anwar, LuxBaby & Beyond specializes in handmade, personalized, and eco-friendly baby gifts. The brand’s unique offerings include baby outfits, blankets, pacifiers, and accessories, each designed to mark life’s most precious milestones. With a strong focus on sustainability, all products are made with 100% organic fabrics, and the brand donates 1% of every purchase to support children in need. LuxBaby & Beyond has been featured in numerous award programs, recognized for both its business achievements and its dedication to making a social impact.

Media Contact:

Shamima Yasmin Anwar

LuxBaby & Beyond

Founder & CEO

Email: luxbabyandbeyond@gmail.com

Phone/Whatsapp +61 449560323

Website

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok