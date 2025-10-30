U.S., Japan, and South Korea Partner on AI, Chips, and Quantum Tech

The United States has signed two new Technology Prosperity Deals (TPD) with Japan and South Korea, expanding cooperation across AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotech, space, and 6G.

The agreements, signed during President Donald Trump’s visit to Asia this week, are designed to strengthen strategic alliances and reinforce technological leadership among the three countries.

According to the White House, the new TPDs will promote innovation, align regulations, and support economic and national security priorities. They also follow similar tech cooperation efforts recently announced between the U.S. and the U.K., signaling Washington’s continued push to solidify partnerships among allied nations amid intensifying global competition in emerging technologies.

Japan’s strengths in advanced materials, robotics, and space systems, and South Korea’s dominance in memory chip production, make both nations critical partners in the U.S. effort to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on China.

Focus on AI, Semiconductors, and Standards

The U.S.–Japan deal focuses on boosting AI exports, strengthening technology protections, and advancing joint frameworks for AI policy and innovation. The White House said both countries aim to develop a U.S.- and Japan-led AI ecosystem, encompassing the entire stack of infrastructure, hardware, models, software, and applications.

Meanwhile, the U.S.–Korea agreement centers on supporting companies by easing “operational burdens” through more flexible data localization rules and cross-border hosting frameworks. It also aims to enhance export controls, enforcement, and joint collaboration between the U.S. Center for AI Standards and Innovation and Korea’s AI Safety Institute.

Reducing Reliance on China

Beyond technological development, the partnerships are part of a broader U.S. effort to reduce reliance on China’s tech supply chain and influence the global standards for AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors.

The TPDs are expected to open up new opportunities for startups and established tech firms across the three nations, as joint projects in AI, 6G, space, and quantum computing accelerate.

Featured image credits: Muhammad Farhad/Getty Images

