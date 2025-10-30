T-RIZE Strategically Collaborates with Republic and Canton to Launch the First New Construction Real Estate Equity Tokenization Deal on Canton Network, phase one of a $200M plan

T-RIZE Group has structured for tokenization a new-construction equity offering from Canada, now live for subscription on Republic for U.S. accredited (Reg D) and other eligible international investors. The offering represents the first tranche of a US$200 million real-estate issuance. T-RIZE brought the first real-estate equity offering to be issued natively on the Canton Network and made investable to eligible investors through a fully regulated distribution channel.

See the offering → republic.com/vision60

This live offering demonstrates how T-RIZE’s institutional structuring and tokenization, combined with Canton’s privacy-enabled rails and Republic’s regulated distribution, can bring investable real estate on-chain. Independent estimates indicate the G20 faces a housing shortfall of roughly 35 million units by 2030; by tokenizing new construction on institutional infrastructure, this provides a repeatable template that could scale to help address this gap. Deloitte projects tokenized real estate could reach US$4T by 2035 and references T-RIZE’s real estate tokenization model, underscoring the need for privacy, interoperability, and compliant rails.

T-RIZE Institutional Deal Structuring Capability

T-RIZE evaluated and structured the opportunity using a technology-driven screening process to identify high-quality new-construction projects. Federated-learning models were applied to measure risk and return—including occupancy assumptions, expected rents, and sensitivity analyses—with ratio checks to validate underwriting discipline. Working directly with the developer, T-RIZE designed the legal and financial structure (investor rights, token design). The offering reflects enhanced diligence, incorporating partners such as Intact Insurance (performance-bond underwriting), CBRE (independent appraisal and market work), BDO (returns and cash-flow projections), and Ekitas (legal and tax structuring).

Strategic Distribution Collaboration

T-RIZE has established a strategic collaboration with Republic, a New York–based global leader in regulated crowdfunding and private-market distribution, to distribute the Vision by Ste-Rose program—up to US$200 million and beyond. This collaboration combines T-RIZE’s structuring and tokenization with Republic’s regulated distribution infrastructure. The offering’s distribution is through OpenDeal Broker LLC, Republic’s affiliated broker-dealer (Member FINRA | SIPC).

First Real Estate Equity Deal on Canton Network

The Canton Network is a privacy-enabled, permissioned network for regulated finance, providing eligibility/transfer controls, programmable privacy, and interoperable settlement for compliant issuance, registry, and post-trade lifecycle management. Native tokenization on Canton will keep equity on institutional rails from day one—controlled distribution, auditable lifecycle, and interoperability with regulated participants—while positioning tokens for future integration with collateral, borrowing, and lending workflows.

“With T-RIZE, we’re seeing the ecosystem align: issuer, network, and distribution working together on institutional rails. Canton’s design for privacy, eligibility, and interoperability makes offerings like this both feasible and repeatable at scale.”

— Georg Schneider, Global Head of RWA, Digital Asset

About Republic

Headquartered in New York City, Republic is a global financial firm operating a full-stack private investment platform for regulated digital assets, covering primary issuance through secondary trading. Republic’s full-stack spans private market investing for both retail and institutional investors, wallet infrastructure, enterprise digital advisory, asset management and more. With a deep track record of legal and technical innovation, Republic is known for opening retail access to new asset classes across venture, film, sports, private equity and pre-IPO opportunities. Backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, HOF Capital, AngelList and other leading institutions, Republic boasts a global portfolio of over 2,000 companies and a community of nearly three million members in over 150 countries. More than $3 billion has been deployed through investment platforms, funds, and firms within the Republic family of companies with operations established in the US, the UK, EU, the UAE and South Korea. All broker-dealer related securities activity is conducted by OpenDeal Broker LLC, an affiliate of OpenDeal Inc. a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 149 5th Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, 10010. Please check our background on FINRA’s BrokerCheck and Form CRS here. Investments in private securities involve risk, including the potential for a total loss of principal. Please review the risk disclosures found on the offering deal page.

For additional information, visit https://republic.com/

About the Canton Network

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance—uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It’s the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, enabling finance to flow as it should.

Learn more at: canton.network.

About T-RIZE

T-RIZE has the infrastructure to structure and tokenize a wide range of assets—such as real estate, digital bonds, and high-quality carbon credits—into digital structured products enhanced by federated learning for risk analytics. The platform operates across public and privacy-enabled networks, such as the Canton Network. It has the capacity to integrate insurance and digital ratings to make these products collateral-ready, with distribution conducted through regulated broker-dealers.

For more information, contact:

Press Inquiries: press@T-RIZE.io

Head Office: 1155 René-Lévesque West, Suite 2500, Montreal, QC H3B 3X7, Canada

Toronto Office: 130 King Street West,

Suite 1900, Toronto, ON M5X 1E3, Canada

