JMarie & Co. Publishing Reaches National Recognition

From Kitchen Table to National Recognition

Founded by Phoenyx J. Rose in April 2025, JMarie & Co. Publishing has quickly emerged as one of Houston’s most dynamic independent publishing houses. Starting with nothing but a vision and a deep love for storytelling, the company has now surpassed 10,000 copies sold across a growing catalog of authors and imprints.

In just a few months, JMarie & Co. has redefined the independent publishing experience by fostering creative ownership and amplifying underrepresented voices.

Phoenyx J. Rose, CEO and Founder of the company, attributes this success to resilience, community, and the unwavering belief in the transformative power of stories. “From Ashes to Hardcover” isn’t just the company’s slogan, it’s its story. Built from a place of loss, JMarie & Co. now represents hope, creativity, and the indomitable spirit of indie authors everywhere.

Innovating the Publishing World Through Community

JMarie & Co. Publishing stands apart because it’s not just about books; it’s about crafting entire experiences. Operating multiple creative branches, including the JMarie & Co. Bookstore & Boutique and The SMUT Box, the company seamlessly blends literature with lifestyle, offering readers more than just a book to read but a curated, immersive world to live in.

Rose’s vision goes beyond the printed page. “We don’t just publish books; we create worlds,” she explains. “Every title, every collection, every author partnership is intentional. Our readers don’t just consume stories, they feel them.”

The publishing house celebrates diversity by focusing on genres like romance, dark romance, and speculative fiction, carving out spaces for voices that are often overlooked in the traditional publishing world. Its book box collections, designed with a blend of sensuality and self-expression, have gained significant recognition for offering readers an experience that transcends mere literature.

Recognition and Milestones

In October 2025, JMarie & Co. made an important leap into national recognition when Phoenyx J. Rose was invited to sit on the Publisher’s Panel at the National Black Book Festival. The panel, which included representatives from Amazon Publishing and other major industry players, focused on the future of publishing, innovation, and equity, key issues that Rose has long championed as the founder of JMarie & Co.

“This invitation was a huge milestone,” said Rose. “It’s proof that the world is ready for more diverse voices and independent publishers who put creativity first. I’m excited to continue building on this momentum and to keep pushing for more inclusivity and ownership in publishing.”

A Legacy of Resilience and Creative Freedom

What truly sets JMarie & Co. Publishing apart from other independent presses is its focus on creative freedom and ownership for authors. For Rose, empowering writers to own their work and shape their careers is a core tenet of the company’s mission. “There is no expiration date on your dream,” she says. “JMarie was built for writers like me, and like my sister, who needed to be reminded that we have the power to create our own path.”

The publishing house’s commitment to independence and inclusivity has allowed it to grow rapidly, creating a legacy of resilience. JMarie’s success isn’t just in the books it publishes but in the lives it transforms, from authors to readers to the community at large.

The Future of JMarie & Co. Publishing

Looking ahead, JMarie & Co. Publishing has no plans of slowing down. The company is continuing to expand its catalog of authors, launching new book box collections, and solidifying its place as a leader in independent publishing. Among the exciting new releases is “I Won’t Settle, I Want it All” by Diana Williams-Kirklin, a debut novel 20 years in the making. This book exemplifies the company’s mission: to provide a platform for stories that might otherwise have been lost.

Through its dedication to diversity, creative ownership, and a deep respect for the art of storytelling, JMarie & Co. Publishing is not just reshaping the publishing landscape, it’s paving the way for future generations of independent authors to thrive on their own terms.

About JMarie & Co. Publishing

Founded by Phoenyx J. Rose in 2025, JMarie & Co. Publishing is an independent publishing house that focuses on creative ownership, inclusivity, and resilience. Known for its immersive book box collections and bold storytelling, the company amplifies diverse voices in genres such as romance, dark romance, and speculative fiction. Through its various imprints and creative branches, JMarie & Co. is redefining what independent publishing can be, one story at a time.

Media Contact

Phoenyx J. Rose

JMarie & Co. Publishing

CEO and Founder

Email: support@jmariepublishing.com

Website

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

TikTok

X

YouTube