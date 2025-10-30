Threads Hits 150 Million Daily Users as Meta Expands Global Ads

Video ads are coming soon as Meta accelerates monetization of its fast-growing app.

Meta’s text-based platform Threads has reached 150 million daily active users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. The milestone marks steady growth since August, when Threads reported over 400 million monthly active users.

Zuckerberg said the app is “on track to become the leader in its category,” adding that time spent in the app has risen by 10 percent, which he attributed to improvements in Meta’s AI-powered recommendation systems.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri confirmed that Meta is testing new algorithm personalization controls for Threads. The company is experimenting with ways for users to “tune” their algorithmic recommendations, a feature similar to upcoming controls being tested on Instagram.

Ads Now Running Globally

Meta CFO Susan Li said that ads are now live globally across Threads’ feed, after an initial test earlier this year in about 30 countries. Li added that video ads will be introduced next, noting that the company is “following our typical monetization playbook of optimizing the ads formats and performance.”

The expansion of Threads’ ad formats marks the platform’s transition from rapid user acquisition to monetization.

Featured image credits: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

