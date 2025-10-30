DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Threads Hits 150 Million Daily Users as Meta Expands Global Ads

ByHilary Ong

Oct 30, 2025

Threads Hits 150 Million Daily Users as Meta Expands Global Ads

Video ads are coming soon as Meta accelerates monetization of its fast-growing app.

Meta’s text-based platform Threads has reached 150 million daily active users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. The milestone marks steady growth since August, when Threads reported over 400 million monthly active users.

Zuckerberg said the app is “on track to become the leader in its category,” adding that time spent in the app has risen by 10 percent, which he attributed to improvements in Meta’s AI-powered recommendation systems.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri confirmed that Meta is testing new algorithm personalization controls for Threads. The company is experimenting with ways for users to “tune” their algorithmic recommendations, a feature similar to upcoming controls being tested on Instagram.

Ads Now Running Globally

Meta CFO Susan Li said that ads are now live globally across Threads’ feed, after an initial test earlier this year in about 30 countries. Li added that video ads will be introduced next, noting that the company is “following our typical monetization playbook of optimizing the ads formats and performance.”

The expansion of Threads’ ad formats marks the platform’s transition from rapid user acquisition to monetization.

Featured image credits: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Rezy Design Unveils Rezy Sofa 4.0: The Canadian Smart Sofa Redefining Storage, Comfort, and the ‘Do More, With Less’ Lifestyle
Oct 30, 2025 Ethan Lin
Marina Karelyan Expands Global Fashion Presence With New York and Los Angeles Showcases
Oct 30, 2025 Ethan Lin
ScaleMySocial Announces AI Driven Lead Generation for Insurance Agents
Oct 30, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801