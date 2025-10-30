Bless Your Heart: The debut novel with a killer ending

A Gripping Southern Thriller: Bless Your Heart by Leigh Dunlap

Leigh Dunlap, renowned screenwriter of the hit Warner Bros. film A Cinderella Story, makes her literary debut with Bless Your Heart, a suspense-filled thriller that intertwines murder and motherhood in the high-end suburbs of Atlanta. The novel centers on Detective Shay Claypool, a determined single mother, who is tasked with solving the murder of Anderson Tupper, a prominent figure from one of the city’s wealthiest families. As she digs deeper into the crime, Shay discovers a dark side to Atlanta’s most exclusive neighborhood, Buckhead.

A Mystery Set in Buckhead’s Upscale World

Bless Your Heart takes readers on a journey through the glittering, often cutthroat world of Buckhead, an area known for its luxury homes, exclusive schools, and affluent residents. The story introduces a group of powerful women – the “Buckhead Betties” – who may be hiding secrets far darker than their designer handbags. As Shay navigates the world of wealth and privilege, she must confront her own biases and assumptions while attempting to uncover the truth behind Anderson’s death.

The novel’s setting is a key element of the story. “I wanted to explore a place where the appearance of perfection masks deep-rooted issues,” says Dunlap. “Buckhead is known for its opulence, but beneath that exterior lies a web of secrets that connect everyone, no matter how carefully they try to hide them.”

The Surprise Ending That Has Captivated Readers

One of the most striking aspects of Bless Your Heart is its unexpected ending. Dunlap, known for her ability to craft twists in her screenwriting, brings that same skill to the page. Early reviews of the novel have praised its shocking conclusion, with many readers commenting on how it has stayed with them long after they’ve finished reading.

“I’m thrilled that people love the book,” says Dunlap. “I never thought the ending would resonate so much with readers. That was an extra added bonus. It’s been amazing to hear about readers’ reactions.”

Reviews and Reception

Bless Your Heart has garnered numerous 4-5 star ratings from early readers and reviewers, further cementing Dunlap’s transition from screenwriting to novel writing. Fans of the book have called it a must-read for anyone who loves gripping mysteries set in unique locations. The novel has been compared to other Southern thrillers like The Hunting Wives, but Dunlap’s fresh perspective and intricate plotting have set her debut apart.

To read more about Bless Your Heart and see what readers are saying, visit the book’s page on Goodreads .

About Leigh Dunlap

Leigh Dunlap is a screenwriter, author, and storyteller based in South Carolina. Known for her work on the popular film A Cinderella Story, Dunlap made a successful transition into novel writing during the pandemic. Her debut thriller, Bless Your Heart, has been well-received by both critics and readers alike, marking her as a fresh new voice in the mystery genre.

Dunlap attended film school at the University of Southern California and has always had a passion for creating compelling narratives. When she’s not writing, she dreams of a life of adventure and treasure hunting.

Media Contact

Leigh Dunlap

Author, Bless Your Heart

Email: leigh@leighdunlapwrites.com

Website

Instagram

Thread

Facebook

Goodreads