Skindelle Announces Revolutionary Invisible Lingerie Line Crafted in Korea for Unmatched Comfort and Confidence

Skindelle, a luxury lingerie brand founded in Lisbon and crafted in Korea, has officially launched its innovative line of invisible lingerie, designed for comfort, durability, and discretion. The brand’s adhesive bras and silicone nipple covers provide a weightless, secure fit that remains invisible under clothing, setting a new standard for lingerie designed for real-life occasions.

Founded with the goal of creating lingerie that seamlessly blends with the skin, Skindelle uses only the highest-quality materials, including skincare-grade silicone and REACH-compliant adhesives that meet the European Union’s highest safety standards. This commitment to quality and comfort sets Skindelle apart from other lingerie brands, offering a reliable solution for women seeking confidence and comfort without compromising on style.

“Our mission is simple: to create lingerie that stays in place, feels weightless, and disappears under any outfit,” said a spokesperson from Skindelle. “Unlike most adhesive bras and nipple covers that are prone to slipping, itching, or discomfort, Skindelle offers an ultra-thin, matte design that stays secure throughout the day, making it the ideal choice for everything from special occasions to everyday wear.”

Invisible Lingerie for Every Occasion

Skindelle’s adhesive bras and silicone nipple covers are designed to disappear under clothing, providing a natural, secure fit for a range of outfits, including backless dresses, silk tops, and bridal wear. With their breathable, skin-kind materials and long-lasting adhesive properties, these products offer a comfortable solution that allows women to wear what they want without worrying about their undergarments.

“We believe lingerie should be as comfortable as it is functional,” the spokesperson continued. “With Skindelle, women can feel confident knowing their lingerie will stay in place , even during active events like galas, parties, or weddings.”

Crafted in Korea: A Commitment to Quality and Innovation

While many competitors in the market cut corners with mass-produced products, Skindelle stands out by partnering exclusively with trusted Korean manufacturers. These specialists, known for their high standards in beauty and medical products, ensure that Skindelle’s lingerie is made from the finest materials, with a focus on durability, comfort, and safety.

“Made in Korea is synonymous with high-end quality,” said the spokesperson. “We work with the same manufacturers trusted by the top K-beauty brands, so we know that every Skindelle product meets the highest standards of performance and safety.”

Empowering Women with Confidence

Skindelle’s focus on invisible, reliable lingerie is rooted in a desire to empower women to feel confident in their skin. The brand offers an alternative to products that promise results but often fail to deliver. Skindelle’s bras and nipple covers are designed for long-wear comfort, making them the perfect solution for women seeking a more practical yet luxurious lingerie option.

“Women deserve lingerie that complements their lifestyle, whether they’re attending a special event or just going about their daily routine,” the spokesperson explained. “Skindelle offers an elegant and discreet solution that allows women to feel confident, knowing their lingerie will stay secure, comfortable, and invisible under any outfit.”

About Skindelle

Skindelle is a luxury lingerie brand that specializes in creating invisible bras and silicone nipple covers designed for every occasion. Founded in Lisbon and crafted in Korea, Skindelle uses medical-grade silicone and high-quality materials to produce lingerie that stays in place, feels weightless, and remains invisible under clothing. With a focus on comfort, durability, and style, Skindelle is setting a new standard in the lingerie industry, offering women the confidence they deserve.

For more information, visit www.skindelle.com .

Media Contact:

Skindelle

Email: hello@skindelle.com

Instagram

Website