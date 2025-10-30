Marina Karelyan Expands Global Fashion Presence With New York and Los Angeles Showcases

Marina Karelyan, a Los Angeles based fashion designer and creative director, announces the next phase of her brand development with planned showcases in New York and Los Angeles following notable appearances at Paris Fashion Week and the Miss Universe 48th Anniversary event in Manila. Known for red carpet silhouettes and precise stone work, Karelyan builds collections that emphasize confidence, femininity, and cinematic emotion.

The designer is preparing a focused presentation for New York Fashion Week alongside a series of press features that highlight her approach to storytelling through couture. Each new look is structured for movement and camera, designed to transition from runway to editorial without losing detail. Karelyan notes that her intention is to create pieces that feel powerful on the body and memorable in photographs, the two conditions that sustain a modern luxury label.

Recent media mentions and digital profiles have strengthened the public record around the brand, including updates to IMDb and Stage 32 as well as new website press materials. These additions help centralize official information for editors and buyers while giving audiences a clear view of the designer’s work. The brand will continue to release behind the scenes video and photo assets to support retailers and stylists.

The upcoming season will focus on timeless eveningwear in rich textures with structured draping, precision hand finishing, and statement stones. Karelyan will host private fittings in Los Angeles before New York appointments, with limited sample viewings available to stylists, publicists, and red carpet teams on request.

For press inquiries, sample loans, and show appointments, contact the media office listed below.

About Marina Karelyan

Marina Karelyan is a fashion designer and creative director based in Los Angeles. Her brand is recognized for cinematic couture and signature detailing, and has been presented at Paris Fashion Week, the Miss Universe 48th Anniversary event in Manila, and red carpet showcases in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. Learn more at MarinaKarelyan.com.