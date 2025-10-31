Hedge & Sachs Announces Innovative Investment Platform

Hedge & Sachs, a Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA)-regulated investment and asset management firm, is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge investment platform. The firm is redefining the way wealth is created, protected, and multiplied through financial engineering, regulatory integrity, and real-world asset performance.

Hedge & Sachs, under the leadership of founder Shivansh Rachit, brings a new model to the financial sector. By combining sophisticated, data-driven investment solutions with the transparency and governance of UAE regulations, the firm aims to bridge global investment opportunities with the strength of local compliance.

An Innovative Approach to Financial Engineering

Hedge & Sachs is not just another asset management company; it is a financial engineering platform. Where traditional asset management firms focus on simple portfolio management, Hedge & Sachs designs sophisticated, yield-bearing, and collateral-backed products. These include forex-linked debenture funds, real-estate-backed securities, and subscription-based investment programs. By rethinking how investment products are structured, the firm converts liabilities into assets, turning traditional debt obligations into productive assets that compound within the fund ecosystem.

“We believe that alpha can be engineered, not assumed. It is a result of intelligence, structure, and disciplined execution,” said Shivansh Rachit, Founder & Chairman of Hedge & Sachs. “Through a careful blend of strategic foresight and financial engineering, we’ve created an investment ecosystem where performance is driven by structure, not speculation.”

Regulatory Integrity with Global Reach

Hedge & Sachs is one of the few firms in the UAE that is licensed under the SCA Category 5 Financial Consultancy & Analysis license. This regulatory framework ensures that all of its offerings meet the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and governance. At the same time, the firm operates across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging structures in Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, and the UAE to provide global investors with scalable, institutional-grade solutions.

We understand the importance of regulation in today’s investment landscape. By combining onshore regulatory trust with offshore scalability, we offer a solution that works for both institutional and retail investors across geographies,” added Shivansh Rachit, Founder & Chairman of Hedge & Sachs.

A Bridge Between Markets and Real Economy

Hedge & Sachs sets itself apart from traditional asset management companies by offering investments linked to tangible assets. The firm’s portfolios span forex strategies, private real-estate developments, and multi-asset global funds. Investors are able to track their capital’s movement and have clear visibility of how their investments generate yield, which is a departure from many firms that operate purely in abstract financial instruments.

“For us, every investment is anchored to tangible performance,” said Rachit. “Whether it’s a forex yield-backed note or a real-estate-linked security, we ensure that our investors understand exactly where their capital is deployed and how it generates returns.”

Quantitative Intelligence and AI-Driven Investment Strategies

Hedge & Sachs is at the forefront of integrating AI and quantitative analysis into its investment strategies. With the help of its knowledge partner, Valura.AI, they are able to provide data-driven insights and predictive modeling. This technology enables the firm to offer institutional-grade quantitative risk models that bring a level of intelligence and accountability to investment decisions rarely seen in boutique firms.

“We are leveraging the power of AI and machine learning to drive smarter investment strategies,” said Shivansh Rachit. “This allows us to offer highly sophisticated, transparent decision-making processes, enhancing the predictability of returns and managing risks more effectively.”

Built by Founders Who Think Differently

Hedge & Sachs was created by Shivansh Rachit, an entrepreneur who approached investment management with a different mindset. Coming from backgrounds outside traditional banking, they built the firm by challenging the inefficiencies of institutional finance. Their philosophy is built on the belief that financial success is not just about managing wealth but engineering systems that create long-term, sustainable value.

“We didn’t follow the traditional banking path — we built this firm by focusing on problem-solving, not just AUM accumulation,” said Shivansh Rachit. “Our model is about creating real solutions for real-world market gaps, from structured capital for developers to predictable income streams for retail clients.”

A Vision for the Future of Investment Access

Hedge & Sachs is not just thinking about the present but about how global capital markets will evolve in the future. From subscription-based investor programs to AI-integrated fund management, the firm is designing the financial platforms of tomorrow. This forward-thinking approach is making the firm one of the most innovative players in the regional financial ecosystem.

“We are designing frameworks for how future markets will operate. Structured. Compliant. Intelligent,” said Shivansh Rachit.

About Hedge & Sachs

Hedge & Sachs is a Dubai-based, Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA)-regulated investment and asset-management platform that blends sophisticated financial engineering with global compliance standards. The firm operates across multiple jurisdictions, including the UAE, Luxembourg, and the Cayman Islands, offering innovative investment solutions and structured financial products that link real-world assets with high-yield returns. The firm’s focus on regulatory integrity, data-driven decision-making, and asset-backed investments positions it as a leader in the future of global capital markets.

For more information, visit www.hedgeandsachs.com .

