Boolean Cloud Unveils the Bcdroid A10 Ultra – A Smart Cleaning Revolution for Modern Pet-Owning Households

Global smart-home technology company Boolean Cloud today announced the international launch of its latest flagship innovation, the Bcdroid A10 Ultra, now available simultaneously in Spain and Australia.

Purpose-built for 25- to 35-year-old women homeowners with pets, the Bcdroid A10 Ultra integrates minimalist European design with advanced robotics and intelligent cleaning algorithms — transforming routine home maintenance into a seamless, sensory experience.

In an age of accelerated living, pet households face persistent cleaning challenges: hair accumulation, debris dispersion and odour control. Despite numerous devices on the market, Boolean Cloud’s in-depth research involving tens of thousands of pet families worldwide revealed that most users still compromise due to hair entanglement, incomplete cleaning, complex maintenance and limited automation. The Bcdroid A10 Ultra directly addresses these unmet needs through engineering precision and AI-driven design.

Five Key Innovations of the Bcdroid A10 Ultra ：

1. More Thorough: Powered by an auto-adaptive sinking main brush and 25,000 Pa high-pressure suction, the Bcdroid A10 Ultra penetrates carpet fibres at the root, improving pet-hair removal efficiency by up to 90 percent over competing products.

2. More Smart: Utilising AI + structured-light sensing, the robot recognises pet activity zones such as litter areas or feeding points, automatically switching to a large-particle cleaning mode to prevent scatter. It also dynamically adjusts obstacle-avoidance distance to steer clear of pet waste.

3. More Free: A patented Detachable Main-Brush System enables one-step rinsing and zero hair entrapment — eliminating the need for manual detangling.

4. More Fresh: Intelligent recognition of hot and cold water reduces mineral build-up by 90 percent, maintaining peak performance over time.

5. Long-Lasting Freshness: A right-angle drainage channel combined with the Odor Lock™ module prevents unpleasant smells even after prolonged standby.

Human-Centred Engineering

Beyond specifications, the A10 Ultra reflects Boolean Cloud’s human-centred engineering philosophy. Each detail stems from real user insight — including the company’s 2023 decision to suspend production and invest over USD 10 million to redesign its brush chamber after detecting pet-hair clogging issues in earlier prototypes.

Founder Xiao summarised the brand’s ethos: “We refuse to deliver only 99 percent solutions. Every problem we solve must be solved completely.”

Strengthening Global Presence

The dual-market debut follows the A10 Ultra’s successful preview at IFA Berlin, where it attracted widespread attention for its combination of deep-cleaning precision and empathetic interaction design. The enthusiastic response confirmed Boolean Cloud’s growing competitiveness in the international robotics sector.

About Boolean Cloud

Founded in 2018, Boolean Cloud operates with the mission “Technology reshapes time; intelligence redefines living.”

Drawing inspiration from mathematician George Boole and AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, the company merges Boolean logic’s precision, neural-network intelligence and the warmth of everyday life into its design DNA.

From its R&D facilities in Zhejiang, China, to collaborations across Europe, Boolean Cloud is committed to developing technologies that free people’s time and elevate the quality of living.

A Thoughtful Companion for Every Home

More than a cleaning appliance, the Bcdroid A10 Ultra represents Boolean Cloud’s vision of intelligent companionship — safeguarding the warmth, comfort and freedom of every home through purposeful innovation.