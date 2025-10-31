Targeted Podcast Opens Call for Story Submissions for Season Two

After reaching over 1.2 million listeners in 2025, Targeted podcast announced today it is opening submissions for stories to be featured in Season Two of the podcast. Following the success of its debut season, the production team is now looking for new cases to investigate.

Submissions are now open to the public through targeted.com until December 15, 2025. Selected cases will be developed in collaboration with the production team to ensure accuracy and context.

About Targeted podcast

In a world increasingly shaped by online perception, a new wave of individuals is experiencing significant reputational challenges, from boardrooms to lecture halls. The investigative podcast Targeted is sharing their stories.

Produced by Next Chapter Podcasts, Targeted is a series that examines how media coverage, political actions, and institutional decisions can influence public perception and affect individuals. The podcast has quickly gained traction, reaching over 1.2 million listeners since its launch in March 2025.

Season one featured individuals who have experienced reputational challenges, sometimes involving media reports, legal proceedings, or other public scrutiny including:

Jonathan Taylor , a UK lawyer-turned-whistleblower who faced challenges after exposing corporate activity

“Once you go down the ‘targeting’ rabbit hole, there’s no going back,” said host Zach Abramowitz. “It’s staggering how easily someone’s life can be impacted and how little most people know about the mechanisms involved. I’m honored that so many listeners are joining us in highlighting these stories.”

Targeted connects individual stories to broader trends, exploring how various tactics can affect reputation and public perception. The podcast’s growing audience reflects an increasing public interest in understanding these dynamics.

Episodes are available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. The Targeted website also features resources and updates on ongoing investigations and upcoming episodes.