DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Apple Prepares iOS 26.1 Release With Option to Tone Down Liquid Glass Effect

ByJolyen

Nov 3, 2025

Apple Prepares iOS 26.1 Release With Option to Tone Down Liquid Glass Effect

Apple could release iOS 26.1 as early as Monday, bringing a new toggle to reduce the Liquid Glass effect that has drawn criticism since its debut. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the company plans to introduce the feature as part of its next update, with the first beta of iOS 26.2 expected to roll out to developers the following day.

The Liquid Glass design, unveiled at WWDC 2025, marked Apple’s latest visual overhaul, but user feedback quickly pointed to readability issues and lag caused by the animation-heavy interface. In response, Apple added an optional tinted setting in iOS 26.1’s fourth beta, allowing users to soften the transparent aesthetic.

Gurman noted that iOS 26.1 will not include major new features but will instead focus on improving reliability and reducing bugs. The update is also expected to feature a redesigned Apple TV icon and various bug fixes. Apple typically synchronizes its software releases, so updates for macOS 26.1 and the first beta of watchOS 26.2 are expected to follow shortly after.

Featured image credits: Shutterstock

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

FastCNC Introduces Instant Laser Cutting Quotes and Precision CNC Machining Services
Nov 3, 2025 Ethan Lin
Odyssey Math Tuition Opens New Center And Recruits Math Teachers In Singapore
Nov 3, 2025 Ethan Lin
Odyssey Math Tuition Launches Standalone Math Tuition E-Learning Courses to Enhance Math Learning Accessibility
Nov 3, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801