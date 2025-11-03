Apple Prepares iOS 26.1 Release With Option to Tone Down Liquid Glass Effect

Apple could release iOS 26.1 as early as Monday, bringing a new toggle to reduce the Liquid Glass effect that has drawn criticism since its debut. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the company plans to introduce the feature as part of its next update, with the first beta of iOS 26.2 expected to roll out to developers the following day.

The Liquid Glass design, unveiled at WWDC 2025, marked Apple’s latest visual overhaul, but user feedback quickly pointed to readability issues and lag caused by the animation-heavy interface. In response, Apple added an optional tinted setting in iOS 26.1’s fourth beta, allowing users to soften the transparent aesthetic.

Gurman noted that iOS 26.1 will not include major new features but will instead focus on improving reliability and reducing bugs. The update is also expected to feature a redesigned Apple TV icon and various bug fixes. Apple typically synchronizes its software releases, so updates for macOS 26.1 and the first beta of watchOS 26.2 are expected to follow shortly after.

Featured image credits: Shutterstock

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.