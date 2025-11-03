DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Blue Fin Vision Completes First Bilateral Cataract Surgeries at Chase Lodge Hospital

ByEthan Lin

Nov 3, 2025

Blue Fin Vision successfully completed its first bilateral cataract surgeries at Chase Lodge Hospital on Thursday, 30 October 2025, marking a significant milestone in the clinic’s expansion and its mission to bring Harley Street-quality surgery closer to patients.

The newly equipped Chase Lodge theatres were prepared to the exact standards of Blue Fin Vision’s Harley Street and Weymouth Street facilities, with brand-new diagnostic platforms, fully serviced surgical systems, Leica operating microscopes, and Zeiss optical technology throughout. The same consultant-led team that delivers surgery across the network performed the inaugural procedures, ensuring total consistency of care and precision.

“The opening of Chase Lodge for surgery means our patients can now access Harley Street-level expertise locally, without compromise,” said Mr Mfazo Hove, Clinical Director and Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon. “Every element — the Zeiss lenses, the theatre setup, the attention to detail — was exactly as it is in our main operating centres.”

The first patients treated had been assessed at Blue Fin Vision Harley Street and chose Chase Lodge for its convenient date and proximity. This reflects the flexibility now available across Blue Fin Vision’s network: patients can have surgery almost any day of the week at Harley Street, Chelmsford, Hatfield, Weymouth Street Hospital, or Chase Lodge, with their consultant delivering care from first consultation to final review.

With this successful expansion, Blue Fin Vision reaffirmed its mission to deliver world-class eye surgery locally — combining advanced technology, transparent outcomes, and patient-centred excellence across every site.

For more information about Blue Fin Vision, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

PowerDMARC Earns AWS Qualified Software Status
Nov 4, 2025 Ethan Lin
Humaans Unveils Athena: The Agentic AI Platform Redefining How Companies Get Work Done
Nov 4, 2025 Ethan Lin
Eduminds Learning Announces Global Expansion and Convocation Ceremony
Nov 4, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801