Blue Fin Vision Completes First Bilateral Cataract Surgeries at Chase Lodge Hospital

Blue Fin Vision successfully completed its first bilateral cataract surgeries at Chase Lodge Hospital on Thursday, 30 October 2025, marking a significant milestone in the clinic’s expansion and its mission to bring Harley Street-quality surgery closer to patients.

The newly equipped Chase Lodge theatres were prepared to the exact standards of Blue Fin Vision’s Harley Street and Weymouth Street facilities, with brand-new diagnostic platforms, fully serviced surgical systems, Leica operating microscopes, and Zeiss optical technology throughout. The same consultant-led team that delivers surgery across the network performed the inaugural procedures, ensuring total consistency of care and precision.

“The opening of Chase Lodge for surgery means our patients can now access Harley Street-level expertise locally, without compromise,” said Mr Mfazo Hove, Clinical Director and Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon. “Every element — the Zeiss lenses, the theatre setup, the attention to detail — was exactly as it is in our main operating centres.”

The first patients treated had been assessed at Blue Fin Vision Harley Street and chose Chase Lodge for its convenient date and proximity. This reflects the flexibility now available across Blue Fin Vision’s network: patients can have surgery almost any day of the week at Harley Street, Chelmsford, Hatfield, Weymouth Street Hospital, or Chase Lodge, with their consultant delivering care from first consultation to final review.

With this successful expansion, Blue Fin Vision reaffirmed its mission to deliver world-class eye surgery locally — combining advanced technology, transparent outcomes, and patient-centred excellence across every site.

