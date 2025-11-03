Dr. Cinik London Clinic Announces Opening on Harley Street for Advanced Hair Loss Treatments

Dr. Cinik London Clinic announces the official opening of its new hair restoration and skin clinic, now serving the British public at 96 Harley Street.

The clinic brings advanced hair loss and skin rejuvenation treatments to London, led by the expertise of Dr. Emrah Cinik, who also has a clinic in Istanbul.

With the opening of Dr. Cinik London Clinic, these world-class services are now available in the UK capital.

The London clinic provides advanced PRF protocols, PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma), PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin), targeted mesotherapy, and gentle laser therapy, all available at the new Harley Street location.

In addition to hair restoration, Dr. Cinik London Clinic features a skin rejuvenation suite offering precision anti-wrinkle treatments, expertly placed dermal fillers, micro-needling for collagen stimulation, and customised chemical peels. ​​Most skin treatments are designed for minimal downtime.

Dr. Cinik London Clinic is committed to providing honest consultations and straightforward advice, whether patients are seeking non-surgical treatments or considering options at the Turkey facility. The Harley Street location features modern, comfortable treatment spaces equipped with the latest technology. The team, trained in Dr. Cinik’s protocols, ensures each patient receives a high standard of care.

Dr. Cinik London Clinic is the latest hair loss and skin rejuvenation clinic established by Dr. Emrah Cinik, a leading hair transplant surgeon with over two decades of experience and more than 50,000 successful patient cases.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Saturday: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Sunday: Closed