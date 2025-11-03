Akii Launches the World’s First Free AI Visibility Score

Akii, an AI Search Intelligence Platform that helps businesses get cited and recommended by leading AI systems, is thrilled to announce the launch of its flagship tool, the AI Visibility Score . The first-of-its-kind free AI visibility tool provides small businesses, agencies, and brands with instant insight into their AI discoverability in the increasingly AI-first search era.

As AI continues to transform product and service discovery, ChatGPT brand ranking and Google AI overview ranking are leading today’s search landscape, making AI Engine Optimization (AEO) the new SEO. Businesses now seek to understand, track, and optimize their visibility in AI. Akii positions itself at the forefront of AEO.

Founded by Josef Holm, a distinguished internet entrepreneur and award-winning venture capitalist with over 25 years in the tech industry, Akii represents a breakthrough in AI search intelligence. The newly launched AI visibility monitor provides free, no-sign-up analysis to help brands succeed in AI search optimization. Akii’s AI Visibility Score shows how AI models, including ChatGPT (GPT-5), Google Gemini 2.5 Pro, Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.5, DeepSeek v3.1, Meta Llama 4, xAI Grok 4, and Perplexity Sonar Pro, understand, describe, and rank brands across the new AI-driven search landscape.

As the world’s first free AI Visibility Score, Akii is revolutionizing brand intelligence and AI visibility for the AI-first internet. Akii AI Visibility Score scans AI models to see how brands rank across brand recognition, brand understanding, content coverage, and brand sentiment. Moreover, Akii is fast and easy to use. Users simply need to select the AI model they want to scan, enter their brand domain, and get results on their visibility in two minutes. The AI SEO tool provides a comprehensive report that shows brands their overall visibility score and a detailed analysis of their strengths, opportunities, and weaknesses across four key areas.

﻿﻿

According to Holm, Akii is designed to help businesses enhance their visibility and discoverability by analyzing how brands rank and how competitors attract customers using AI-driven scoring, industry benchmarks, and actionable insights. “It is becoming harder to talk about SEO without factoring AI traffic,” he said. “Our mission with Akii is to make sure no business gets left behind as AI changes how people discover products and services. Our AI Visibility Score is fast, free, and built to show businesses what the world’s smartest systems really think about their brand.”

Since launching, Akii has gained traction with small businesses, agencies, and brands for its freemium plan. Beyond the free AI Visibility Score, which guarantees users 100 monthly AI credits, Akii also offers a premium plan starting at $99 per month or $950 for the whole year. The premium subscription gives brands full access to the model and advanced monitoring capabilities. Already, over 5000 businesses are using Akii to prepare for the AI-first future.

About Akii:

Akii is a Delaware-based AI search intelligence platform that shows marketers and business owners how AI models, such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini, perceive and rank their businesses. The AI visibility and optimization platform is designed to help businesses improve their discoverability on AI-driven search platforms.

For more information or to use the free AI Visibility Score, visit https://akii.com/ .