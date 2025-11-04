GIGA.GREEN Secures €30 Million in Financing for the Expansion of Decentralized Photovoltaic Infrastructure

GIGA.GREEN , a leading provider of solar energy in the commercial sector, is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of a revolving capex facility in the amount of €30 million with Kommunalkredit Austria AG. This significant investment will support the strategic expansion of decentralized photovoltaic infrastructure and strengthen the company’s zero-investment solar-as-a-service model for energy-intensive businesses.

As Germany’s industrial sector faces pressure to cut emissions while keeping costs low, decentralized renewable energy is becoming a priority for businesses of all sizes. However, lack of expertise, high upfront costs, and regulatory complexities continue to hold businesses back. GIGA.GREEN’s model is designed to drive the next phase of industrial decarbonization by addressing these barriers. The company handles the planning, financing, installation, and operation of solar systems on customers’ roofs. Businesses, on the other hand, benefit by leasing their roof to GIGA.GREEN and access to long-term, low-cost solar power .

Speaking about the financing, Wolfgang Robig, co-founder and managing director of GIGA.GREEN said that this fund represents another significant step in the company’s mission to develop and operate solar and charging infrastructure and partner with commercial and industrial customers to jointly save one gigaton (1 billion tons) of CO2 . With this funding, GIGA.GREEN will be able to accelerate its Germany-wide project portfolio, focusing on photovoltaic systems on industrial roofs. The Germany-based company will use the capital to help more businesses gain access to clean, affordable electricity without upfront investment.

“We are proud to make this important contribution to decarbonization together with our team and customers,” said Wolfgang. “Our goal at GIGA.GREEN is to create a way for companies to improve their sustainability as easily as possible.”

The new revolving capex facility provides GIGA.GREEN with operational agility. The company will now access capital dynamically by matching fund deployment directly with revenue generation. This will allow GIGA.GREEN to scale its proven solar-as-a-service model and continue to build a valuable portfolio of decentralized photovoltaic systems.

“This financing is another milestone in our mission to make CO2n-free energy accessible to companies without any investment on their part,” added Wolfgang. “Thanks to the revolving structure of the credit line, we can deploy capital flexibly and efficiently across our project pipeline. This strengthens our scalability and underscores the institutional quality of our business model.”

The transaction includes a new partner, Kommunalkredit Austria AG, a European specialist bank based in Vienna. Kommunalkredit Austria AG specializes in financing infrastructure projects with a sustainable impact across Europe. The bank has established itself as a key partner for projects in renewable energy, the environment, social affairs, transport, and communications. The GIGA.GREEN revolving facility reflects Kommunalkredit’s ongoing commitment to support Europe’s transition to sustainable, decentralized energy systems.

David Wagener, head of finance at GIGA.GREEN stated that the cooperation with Kommunalkredit is a testament to the bank’s confidence in GIGA.GREEN’s mission and vision. “We would like to thank Kommunalkredit for the excellent cooperation and for seeing and supporting our vision. This financing solution is tailored to our needs and supports us in implementing our projects efficiently and sustainably.”

As German and European policy continue to prioritize renewable self-generation, GIGA.GREEN is positioned at the forefront of this transformation. With the new financing, GIGA.GREEN plans to expand its active projects portfolio over the coming years and continue to establish itself as a key driver of Germany’s, and by extension Europe’s, industrial decarbonization.

About GIGA.GREEN:

GIGA.GREEN is one of the leading providers of renewable energy solutions in Germany. Founded in 2018 by Sebastian Schmidt and Wolfgang Robig, GIGA.GREEN GmbH converts unused roof space into clean energy assets for commercial and industrial customers. The company develops photovoltaic solutions that provide customers with access to cost-effective, long-term solar energy, eliminating the need for upfront investment. GIGA.GREEN also offers solutions for battery and charging infrastructure. The aim is to collaborate with clients to create Germany’s largest decentralized solar power plant, which will contribute to reducing emissions and saving one gigaton of CO2.

