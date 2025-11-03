Blue Fin Vision Introduces Lifetime Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Care, Including Free Annual Safety Checks for Life

Blue Fin Vision, a leading provider of private eye care services, has announced a new benchmark in long-term refractive care: lifetime follow-up for all Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) patients, including complimentary annual vault and endothelial cell count (ECC) assessments for as long as the lens remains in place.

This initiative ensures every patient who undergoes Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) surgery at Blue Fin Vision receives the same Harley Street-level oversight year after year, with no hidden costs. The follow-up pathway, which runs as follows, mirrors the centre’s meticulous cataract and lens-replacement protocols:

Surgery → 1 week → 1 month → 3 months → Annual (Year 1–∞) — all included, free of charge.

At each annual review, Blue Fin Vision’s diagnostic team performs vault imaging using anterior-segment OCT and endothelial cell density measurement via specular microscopy. These tests verify lens position and ongoing corneal health, ensuring that every ICL continues to perform safely throughout the patient’s lifetime.

Recognising that some eyes require a pre-operative laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) to optimise aqueous flow before implantation, Blue Fin Vision also provides complimentary LPIs as part of its ICL care package. By removing all procedural and aftercare surcharges, the clinic reinforces its commitment to transparent, long-term patient partnerships rather than transactional surgery.

“ICL surgery is a lifelong decision, and so is the responsibility that comes with it,” said Mr Mfazo Hove, Clinical Director and Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon at Blue Fin Vision. “Our patients deserve ongoing reassurance that their vision investment remains healthy and stable. Annual vault and endothelial checks allow us to deliver that confidence for decades.”

With more than 530 verified five-star Doctify reviews, audited National Ophthalmology Database outcomes, and recognised partnerships with Zeiss Medical Technology, Blue Fin Vision continues to lead UK refractive practice in safety, transparency, and long-term care. Providing annual safety checks, with ICL vault and corneal health assessments included for life, as part of ICL treatment ensures all patients receive the highest standards of care while enjoying peace of mind.

About Blue Fin Vision

Blue Fin Vision, London’s specialists in premium refractive and lens surgery, has established a reputation for delivering innovative treatments combined with first-class patient experiences. Led by Mr Mfazo Hove, a top ICL and lens replacement surgeon in the UK, the dedicated, experienced team provides world-leading care. The latest development, free lifetime ICL aftercare services and annual vault checks, demonstrates Blue Fin Vision’s commitment to going above and beyond for every patient. Now, patients who undergo ICL surgery will benefit from comprehensive aftercare for life. Blue Fin Vision is based in Harley Street, London, with centres in Hatfield and Chelmsford.

