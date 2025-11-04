StratumFi Launches Cross-Layer Liquidity Engine, Pioneering a New Paradigm in DeFi Infrastructure

With Layer 2 technologies and cross-chain interoperability at the forefront of industry innovation, the next competitive frontier in decentralized finance is shifting from “standalone protocols” to “composable infrastructure.” In response to this trend, StratumFi has introduced a “Cross-Layer Liquidity Engine” tailored for institutions and developers, fundamentally redefining the operational logic of DeFi through its Liquidity Router, Unified Vault, and multi-layer risk isolation engine.

A New Track for DeFi: From Protocols to Infrastructure

Over the past two years, the number of DeFi protocols has surged, yet liquidity fragmentation has become increasingly pronounced. The inefficient allocation of capital across different layers and chains has led to significant disparities in annual yields and capital utilization.

The Liquidity Router of StratumFi solves this challenge by automatically transferring capital across layers, optimizing for gas costs, slippage, and efficiency. It enables seamless movement between networks like Ethereum, Arbitrum, and zkSync—without developers needing to rewrite core logic.

This design reduces the operational costs of liquidity management for institutions, and standardizes cross-layer asset allocation. Under the DeFi Infra-as-a-Service model, this capability forms the foundation of the new era of “multi-layer financial connectivity.”

Composable Unified Asset Pools: A New Engine for Institutional Efficiency

Beyond liquidity routing, the Unified Vault architecture of StratumFi is redefining capital management. Traditional multi-chain strategies often require splitting positions across various smart contracts, whereas the Unified Vault employs a unified share mechanism to automatically rebalance assets across multiple layers.

This mechanism breaks down capital silos and offers institutional investors unified cross-layer risk management. As Sophie Walker, Chief Risk Officer, explains: “By isolating liquidations and rebalancing assets at the infrastructure level, we prevent systemic risk concentration.” This modular approach allows DAOs, market makers, and CEX partners to seamlessly connect with the asset management platform of StratumFi, accelerating ecosystem growth.

As cross-layer and multi-chain interoperability become mainstream, the StratumFi liquidity engine is driving DeFi from app competition to infrastructure collaboration. With modular technology, risk isolation, and composable ecosystems, StratumFi offers a unified foundation for next-generation financial networks, enabling seamless capital, strategy, and governance flows.