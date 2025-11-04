DMR News

Dallas-Fort Worth MSP Titans of the Industry Recognizes Justice IT Consulting as 2025 Awards Finalist

Nov 4, 2025

Dallas-Ft.Worth TX – Justice IT Consulting has been named a finalist in the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, a prestigious recognition celebrating excellence and leadership in the Managed Service Provider Industry.

This honor places Justice IT Consulting among a select group of top-performing MSPs who are redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. This nomination celebrates the work they do every day — solving tough problems, building client trust, and helping businesses stay productive, protected, and prepared for what’s next amid the increasingly difficult and ever-changing technology landscape.

“Being named a finalist for the Titan Awards is not only an incredible honor but a reflection of the hard work and integrity of our entire team at Justice IT Consulting,” said Austin Justice, Vice President of Justice IT Consulting.

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards highlights those MSPs who lead with innovation, client success, and forward-thinking service models. Finalists are selected through a competitive review process, examining everything from business growth and client outcomes to innovation, and overall impact in the MSP community and the clients they serve.

“Even being nominated speaks volumes about the dedication, integrity, and impact of the work we do every day”, Justice added. “This recognition reaffirms that our commitment to excellence to our clients, our craft, and our community – truly makes a difference.”

For more information about Justice IT Consulting visit www.JusticeITC.com

About Justice IT Consulting

Started in 2003, Justice IT Consulting is a complete technology solution provider. We are 100% committed to making sure business owners have the most reliable and professional IT service in Texas. Our team of talented IT professionals can solve your IT nightmares once and for all.

Our Purpose

We protect our clients and their revenue by solving complex problems and tailoring solutions to their unique business.

Core Values

  • Secure Without Compromise
  • Earn Trust Every Day
  • Lead with Optimism
  • Deliver Excellent Craftsmanship
  • Cultivate Personal Growth
  • Foster Wow Moments

About Austin Justice

Austin Justice is a dynamic IT professional whose passion for technology began in high school, where he started freelancing and quickly earned five IT certifications before graduation. His early achievements include competing at the national level for Cisco Networking and being one of just six youth in the nation to become a certified Panduit fiber and copper technician.

Throughout his IT career, Austin has gained extensive experience, from pulling cable and providing help desk support to designing network infrastructures and consulting with companies during and after cyber breaches.

His certifications encompass a wide range of expertise, including Cisco, SonicWALL, networking, hardware, and fiber and copper technologies.

Beyond his tech-savvy pursuits, Austin shares a deep-rooted passion for cattle and ranching with his family. They raise Santa Gertrudis cattle, known for their exceptional qualities and genetics, and take pride in breeding animals that are highly sought after by other breeders.

Media Contact:

Stacey Flores

817-803-4603

sflores@justiceitc.com

www.JusticeITC.com

