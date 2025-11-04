LG Founder’s Grandson Launches Joint Venture to Develop AI Infrastructure for Filmmaking

A new joint venture called Utopai East has been formed to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure for film and television production, marking an effort to merge creative workflows with advanced computing capabilities. The venture is jointly owned by Stock Farm Road (SFR) and Utopai Studios, each holding a 50% stake, according to statements from the companies.

SFR, co-founded by Brian Koo—the grandson of LG Group founder Koo In-hwoi—and Amin Badr-El-Din, founder and chief executive of BADR Investments, is providing capital, creative input, and industry connections. Utopai Studios, led by Cecilia Shen, contributes the technology, workflow design, and infrastructure needed to integrate AI into production processes.

The partnership will co-produce films and television projects, focusing initially on Korean content while expanding access to local intellectual property for international markets. The first collaborative production is expected to be released next year, using existing infrastructure.

Koo said the immediate goal is to lower production costs and improve efficiency, but he also emphasized AI’s potential to expand creative horizons. “Beyond that, we’re very excited about the new possibilities AI opens up,” he told TechCrunch. “Right now, some of our early focus is on creators in Korea. Just as short-form content was a novelty when it first emerged, we see opportunities for fresh approaches.”

Despite optimism around AI’s creative potential, concerns remain within the entertainment industry about whether automation could replace human roles in writing, directing, and acting. Shen and Koo addressed these issues directly, stressing that Utopai’s workflow is designed to collaborate with filmmakers rather than replace them. “We still need writers to write, directors to direct, and actors to perform,” Shen said.

Shen added that all datasets and models used in Utopai’s systems are fully licensed and contractually approved, ensuring respect for original creators. “Our focus was never on automation,” she said. “We want creators to understand that AI can expand their creative potential rather than compete with them.”

Koo added that AI can accelerate growth in intellectual property and content development. “Typically, content and IP grow incrementally—one IP develops after another—but with the right technology, especially AI, there’s potential for exponential growth,” he said.

The joint venture builds on SFR’s recent agreement with South Korea’s Jeollanam-do Province to construct a 3-gigawatt AI data center, which will form the foundation of Utopai East’s infrastructure. The center will include systems for data management, creative intelligence, production, and distribution, supporting a broader ecosystem for AI-driven industries beyond entertainment, such as manufacturing, energy-to-information, and quantum computing.

Financial terms of the joint venture were not disclosed, but capital is being sourced from SFR’s investment vehicles, sovereign and institutional investors, and entertainment industry partners, the company said. Utopai East plans to expand beyond Korea into other Asian markets, with Japan identified as a likely next step, followed by potential ventures in China and Thailand.

