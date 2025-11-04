DMR News

DMR News

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Microsoft Signs $9.7 Billion Deal With Australia’s IREN for AI Cloud Expansion

ByJolyen

Nov 4, 2025

Microsoft has signed a $9.7 billion, five-year agreement with Australia’s IREN to secure additional AI cloud computing capacity, continuing its global push to expand infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence services.

The deal will give Microsoft access to compute infrastructure powered by Nvidia’s GB300 GPUs, deployed in stages through 2026 at IREN’s data facility in Childress, Texas, which is expected to support 750 megawatts of capacity. In a separate arrangement, IREN is investing approximately $5.8 billion to purchase GPUs and related equipment from Dell.

The agreement follows Microsoft’s recent deployment of its first production cluster featuring Nvidia’s GB300 NVL72 systems on Azure, optimized for reasoning models, agentic AI systems, and multimodal generative AI workloads. Last month, the company also signed a contract with Nscale to deploy about 200,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs across three data centers in Europe and one in the United States.

IREN, once known for its bitcoin-mining operations, has shifted focus toward AI infrastructure, repurposing its extensive GPU resources to meet surging enterprise demand. The company’s CEO, Daniel Roberts, said the Microsoft partnership would utilize around 10% of IREN’s total capacity and generate approximately $1.94 billion in annualized revenue, according to Bloomberg.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

