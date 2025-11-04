Mintz Law Firm Sponsors Lakewood’s Cider Days and Looks Ahead to 2026 Pond Hockey Tournament

Mintz Law Firm recently sponsored Lakewood’s Cider Days, one of Lakewood’s most anticipated annual community festivals. The event took place October 4–5, 2025, at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park and brought families together for a weekend celebrating the region’s agricultural traditions with cider pressing, tractor pulls, and a variety of activities for children and adults.

As part of its community engagement, Mintz Law Firm’s sponsorship shows its continued commitment to supporting family-friendly events across Jefferson County. The Lakewood-based firm, known for its advocacy in personal injury and workplace injury cases, has built longstanding ties with residents and local organizations through community involvement and education on legal rights and safety awareness.

This year’s Cider Days marked another milestone for the city’s fall calendar. Residents attended the festival, which featured traditional apple-themed attractions and local vendors. The event continues to serve as a reminder of Colorado’s deep agricultural roots and community spirit.

Following the success of this year’s community partnership, Mintz Law Firm has announced plans to return as a sponsor for the 9280 Pond Hockey Tournament in 2026. Recognized as the #1 all-ages pond hockey tournament in the United States, the event will be held January 23–25, 2026, at Keystone Lake in Keystone Mountain Ski Resort. The tournament is hosted on the country’s only hot-water zambonied outdoor rink, offering a unique alpine hockey experience that draws players from across the nation.

In 2025, the 9280 Pond Hockey Tournament welcomed more than 220 teams competing in youth and adult divisions, showcasing both the growth and popularity of the event. Organizers anticipate even greater participation in 2026 as the tournament continues to grow in scale and community reach. Mintz Law Firm’s involvement represents an ongoing effort to support recreational opportunities that promote teamwork, outdoor activity, and local engagement throughout Colorado.

The firm’s decision to sponsor both Lakewood’s Cider Days and the 9280 Pond Hockey Tournament is part of its mission to give back to the community it serves. These partnerships demonstrate how local businesses can play a role in enriching the region’s cultural and recreational landscape beyond their professional services.

Mintz Law Firm has been serving Colorado communities for decades, representing individuals involved in workplace incidents, traffic collisions, and other injury-related matters. Through its community sponsorships, the firm continues to emphasize the importance of safety and collective well-being — values that remain central to both its legal practice and civic participation.

Residents who want to learn more about the firm’s practice areas, including its work in transportation and workplace injury cases, can visit Mintz Law Firm’s online resources, such as its Semi-Truck Accident lawyer in Colorado page and its Colorados workers compensation law guide. These pages provide helpful information on understanding personal and workplace injury claims under Colorado law.

By maintaining a steady presence in both the courtroom and the community, Mintz Law Firm continues to strengthen its relationship with Coloradans who look for professional legal support paired with genuine civic engagement. Whether through local festivals or statewide tournaments, the firm’s participation reflects a shared commitment to Colorado’s culture, recreation, and community growth.

About Mintz Law Firm

Mintz Law Firm, LLC is a Colorado-based personal injury law firm representing individuals across the state in auto accidents, workplace injuries, and other personal injury cases. The firm’s professionals are committed to providing legal representation that prioritizes client care, transparency, and results.

Founded and headquartered in Lakewood, Mintz Law Firm serves clients throughout Colorado with an office in Lakewood. The firm continues to uphold its mission of delivering dedicated advocacy while maintaining a strong presence in local initiatives and community programs.