DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Middle East And Africa Newsbreak Technology

Microsoft Commits $15.2 Billion to UAE in Landmark AI Investment, Expands U.S. Diplomatic Footprint

ByJolyen

Nov 4, 2025

Microsoft Commits $15.2 Billion to UAE in Landmark AI Investment, Expands U.S. Diplomatic Footprint

Microsoft announced a $15.2 billion investment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the next four years, marking a pivotal step in both the company’s AI infrastructure strategy and the United States’ broader AI diplomacy efforts. The announcement came Monday during the first Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit, alongside confirmation that the UAE will receive its first-ever shipments of advanced Nvidia GPUs.

Under the agreement, Microsoft has been granted a U.S. export license to ship Nvidia chips to the UAE, making it the first company authorized to do so by the U.S. Commerce Department. The license establishes the UAE as a test case for American export control policy and a regional center for U.S. AI influence, following months of negotiations over national security safeguards.

The move follows delays in a previous AI data center project launched under a May agreement between President Donald Trump and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which had stalled due to U.S. export restrictions on high-end Nvidia chips. Critics have argued that licensing exceptions could weaken Washington’s export limits to China by enabling indirect access through regional partners.

In a statement, Microsoft said it undertook extensive cybersecurity and compliance work to satisfy national security requirements, enabling it to accumulate the equivalent of 21,500 Nvidia A100 GPUs in the UAE through a mix of A100, H100, and H200 models. The company said these chips are being used to provide access to AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, open source developers, and Microsoft itself.

The $15.2 billion commitment includes spending already underway since 2023, when Microsoft began funding its UAE AI initiatives. Between 2023 and 2025, the company will have spent $7.3 billion, including a $1.5 billion equity stake in G42, the UAE’s sovereign AI company, and over $4.6 billion in data center infrastructure. The new deal adds $7.9 billion more through 2029, with $5.5 billion dedicated to capital expenses for continued AI and cloud expansion.

Beyond infrastructure, Microsoft says its efforts in the UAE will focus on local talent and AI governance. The company plans to train one million residents by 2027 and position Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for AI research and model development.

The investment was announced the same day Microsoft revealed a $9.7 billion deal with Australia’s IREN to expand its global AI cloud capacity using Nvidia GB300 GPUs, underscoring its rapid scaling of compute power across multiple continents.

Featured image credits: Freepik

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Japanese Publishers Urge OpenAI to Stop Training on Copyrighted Works
Nov 4, 2025 Jolyen
DOJ Charges Cybersecurity Negotiators With Running Ransomware Attacks They Were Hired to Stop
Nov 4, 2025 Jolyen
Elevating Trust in GCC Wellness: DermazoneStore Sets a New Standard for Verified Skincare and Supplements
Nov 4, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801