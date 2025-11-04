DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

JIA Publishing Releases The Secret Adoption: A Tell-All Memoir Exploring Child Abandonment Behind Hollywood’s Gilded Gates

ByEthan Lin

Nov 4, 2025

In The Secret Adoption, author Rafael Moscatel recounts accidentally stumbling on the secret behind his sealed adoption, an event marked by emotional turmoil that forced him to come to terms with a new identity. The unadulterated memoir delves into the challenges of coming to grips with lurid family secrets, offering a raw and heartfelt account of his quest for understanding, forgiveness, and healing.

Set against the backdrop of Beverly Hills in the seventies and eighties, the book chronicles a family’s close associations with celebrities and politicians, including Michael Landon, Frank Sinatra, and Jerry Brown. However, the memoir’s primary focus is on the pitfalls of late-discovery adoption, where adoptees often learn of their true origins well into adulthood. The Department of Health and Human Services estimates roughly 120,000 adoptions occur each year in the US, many of which result in sealed records. Locating these files can be tricky, and Moscatel’s search for his biological family offers insight into how families navigate these revelations.

“I think everybody today knows somebody going through an identity crisis,” Moscatel reflects in the book. “The struggle with late-discovery adoption is analogous, and the answer is the same: becoming comfortable in your own skin and loving the way God made you.”

Praise for The Secret Adoption

The Secret Adoption has already garnered praise from several notable figures, including actress and fellow adoptee Melissa Gilbert, who shared her appreciation for the book’s exploration of identity and healing. “It’s about survival. It’s about coming to terms with the truth of who we are at the core of our beings,” Gilbert said. “You simply must read this book.”

Exclusive Content

In conjunction with the release, JIA Publishing is offering readers exclusive access to a collection of photographs from Moscatel’s family archives, providing a personal and intimate look at the events chronicled throughout the book.

About JIA Publishing

JIA Publishing is a respected independent publisher known for releasing thought-provoking books that tackle complex personal histories and social issues. The company is committed to creating works that challenge perspectives, spark conversations, and inspire new ideas. The Secret Adoption represents a significant addition to JIA Publishing’s catalog, offering a compelling and emotionally resonant story about identity and family.

Media Contact

JIA Publishing
Abigail Bair, Editor
Email: editor@jiapublishing.com
Website
Facebook
Instagram
X
YouTube

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Evamed Introduces High-Frequency Handheld Ultrasound Scanner Designed for Aesthetic and Health Applications
Nov 4, 2025 Ethan Lin
E. Broom Announces New Paranormal Fantasy Book Release
Nov 4, 2025 Ethan Lin
Unified Under Heaven to Honor Ancestor Huangdi: 2025 Xiandu Ceremony Heralds New Era of Common Prosperity
Nov 4, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801