JIA Publishing Releases The Secret Adoption: A Tell-All Memoir Exploring Child Abandonment Behind Hollywood’s Gilded Gates

In The Secret Adoption, author Rafael Moscatel recounts accidentally stumbling on the secret behind his sealed adoption, an event marked by emotional turmoil that forced him to come to terms with a new identity. The unadulterated memoir delves into the challenges of coming to grips with lurid family secrets, offering a raw and heartfelt account of his quest for understanding, forgiveness, and healing.

Set against the backdrop of Beverly Hills in the seventies and eighties, the book chronicles a family’s close associations with celebrities and politicians, including Michael Landon, Frank Sinatra, and Jerry Brown. However, the memoir’s primary focus is on the pitfalls of late-discovery adoption, where adoptees often learn of their true origins well into adulthood. The Department of Health and Human Services estimates roughly 120,000 adoptions occur each year in the US, many of which result in sealed records. Locating these files can be tricky, and Moscatel’s search for his biological family offers insight into how families navigate these revelations.

“I think everybody today knows somebody going through an identity crisis,” Moscatel reflects in the book. “The struggle with late-discovery adoption is analogous, and the answer is the same: becoming comfortable in your own skin and loving the way God made you.”

Praise for The Secret Adoption

The Secret Adoption has already garnered praise from several notable figures, including actress and fellow adoptee Melissa Gilbert, who shared her appreciation for the book’s exploration of identity and healing. “It’s about survival. It’s about coming to terms with the truth of who we are at the core of our beings,” Gilbert said. “You simply must read this book.”

In conjunction with the release, JIA Publishing is offering readers exclusive access to a collection of photographs from Moscatel’s family archives, providing a personal and intimate look at the events chronicled throughout the book.

JIA Publishing is a respected independent publisher known for releasing thought-provoking books that tackle complex personal histories and social issues. The company is committed to creating works that challenge perspectives, spark conversations, and inspire new ideas. The Secret Adoption represents a significant addition to JIA Publishing’s catalog, offering a compelling and emotionally resonant story about identity and family.

