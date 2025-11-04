StratumFi Introduces Cross-Layer Smart Routing, Enabling a New Era of Seamless DeFi Asset Mobility

As Layer 2 and multi-chain ecosystems grow, DeFi users face fragmented experiences, complex asset management, high fees, and scattered yields. StratumFi addresses this with a new user framework that enables seamless asset operations across layers with one authorization, automating cross-layer transfers and yield reinvestment.

Solving the “Capital Island” Problem: Reimagining the Cross-Layer Experience

Currently, over 70% of DeFi users must perform multiple authorizations and manual transfers when moving assets across chains, which not only increases operational risk but also reduces capital efficiency. The Smart Router of StratumFi leverages on-chain oracles to obtain real-time data on gas fees, slippage, and prices, automatically determining the optimal execution layer and enabling “free-flowing assets through the most efficient path.”

With just one signature, users can have the system automatically manage multi-layer asset allocation in the background. For novice investors, this automated experience lowers the technical barrier; for professional liquidity providers, capital reallocation efficiency can increase by approximately 30%, making cross-layer compounding a reality.

Unified Entry: Simplifying Complex Multi-Chain Operations

The unified dashboard and multi-layer asset tracking system of StratumFi provide users with a comprehensive, “single-view” visualization of their funds. Previously, users had to check returns and positions across various DeFi protocol interfaces; now, they can track asset distribution, yield changes, and liquidation risks across multiple layers from one interface.

Lukas Hoffman, Head of Product at StratumFi, stated: “The core demand of users is not to understand the intricacies of layer structures, but to see a clear and unified path to asset returns. Everything we do is about hiding the complexity of multi-layer architecture behind the product.” This philosophy of “invisible complexity” positions StratumFi as a leading example in DeFi user experience innovation.

In the new phase of multi-chain, multi-layer DeFi, real competition is no longer about stacking features, but about simplifying the user experience. Through one-time authorization, smart routing, and unified tracking, StratumFi has redefined the underlying logic of asset mobility. In this new era of finance, focused on efficiency and transparency, the product innovation of StratumFi is making “every asset flow freely at the optimal layer” a reality.