LUCKMEEY Redefines Fashion with “Effortless Aesthetics” as It Expands into Global Lifestyle Brand

LUCKMEEY, the rising Chinese lifestyle brand, has officially unveiled its 2025 Fall/Winter collection, staging a visionary fashion presentation at “Zhejiang Lan Park” to mark its strategic evolution from intimate apparel to a comprehensive lifestyle brand. The presentation, themed “Effortless Winter Styling,” reimagined the traditional runway format, blending fashion with authentic daily moments to convey the brand’s new philosophy: “Undefined, Free, Beautiful.”

Held in an immersive setting, the show opened with brand ambassador Zhu Xudan modeling LUCKMEEY’s sculpting innerwear, setting a tone of modern elegance and self-expression. The event also introduced a range of groundbreaking products designed to redefine cold-weather fashion through innovation and aesthetics.

From Innerwear to Lifewear: A Holistic Style Evolution

“Over the past five years, we focused on perfecting ‘stylish innerwear.’ Today, we begin a broader journey,” said Zhong Jingyi, founder of LUCKMEEY, during the launch. The brand is now expanding into categories including thermal wear, loungewear, maternity, light outdoor apparel, menswear, kids’ wear, and fragrance—positioning itself as a full-scenario lifestyle brand.

This expansion is more than categorical—it’s a renewal of lifestyle aesthetics, aimed at bringing multidimensional happiness to consumers.

Global Firsts: Reinventing Winter Wardrobe Essentials

This season, LUCKMEEY addresses common winter dressing dilemmas through a lineup of world-first innovations.

In intimate apparel, the brand launched the Global First Shoulder-Pad Innerwear, constructed with architectural precision. It features detachable 3D curved shoulder pads integrated into the straps, creating a 15-degree shoulder line for an enhanced shoulder-to-head ratio—effortlessly.

The upgraded ”Posture-Correcting Lift Bra 2.0” incorporates a removable X-shaped strap and 20D elastic yarn for dual posture support and bust lift, offering two styling options in one piece. “These are my secret weapons to stay camera-ready,” shared Zhu Xudan.

Additional releases include the Little Warm Skin series, Petal Push-Up collection, Lace series, and Maternity Nursing line, catering to diverse needs and occasions.

Since leading the establishment of China’s national industry standard for cold-proof clothing in 2023, LUCKMEEY has continued to innovate in thermal wear. The Global First Wool Sculpting Thermal Vest uses zoned shaping technology and 100% high-weave wool patches for four-layer warmth and a slimming effect. The Smart-Pressure Leggings balance shaping and comfort with an intelligent pressure zoning system.

Responding to humid climates, LUCKMEEY also introduced Anti-Damp Cold Thermal Wear, inspired by ski apparel technology. Its single-direction moisture-wicking and quick-dry structure solve the age-old dilemma of staying warm without feeling damp.

Another standout is the Revolutionary Sculpted Down T-Shirt, reimagining the down jacket with haute couture tailoring. Filled with 700FP water-repellent goose down and zoned filling technology, it eliminates bulk while introducing a sharp, gender-neutral silhouette for lightweight winter sophistication.

Effortless Aesthetics : A Runway of Real Life

The show’s finale broke conventions by transforming into a relaxed friends’ gathering. Models of all ages and backgrounds showcased loungewear in everyday situations—skating through streets in oversized sleep robes, working in crisp striped shirts, enjoying coffee in off-shoulder sets, or strolling in lace-trimmed nightdresses.

In a heartfelt segment, LUCKMEEY invited children and a teacher from rural Sichuan and Yunnan to walk the runway. The children’s innocent presence and the creative mix of traditional Yi silver accessories with modern loungewear illustrated a powerful blend of culture and contemporary fashion.

As Zhu Xudan walked hand-in-hand with the children for the final bow, the show transcended fashion, becoming a dialogue on beauty, life, and inclusivity.

Warmth Beyond Wear: Fashion with a Mission

LUCKMEEY’s warmth extends beyond clothing. Through its “Support Ta Initiative,” the brand donates 1% of annual profits to support women and children in need. Since 2023, LUCKMEEY’s Winter Warmth Project has donated thermal products to over 114 rural primary schools in remote areas of Yunnan, Sichuan, Guizhou, Chongqing, and Guangxi.

This year, children and teachers from these communities were invited to walk in the show. “I hope to shine like the brothers and sisters here one day,” shared a young girl from a Yunnan village.

Founder Zhong Jingyi also highlighted thoughtful gifts included with orders: handcrafted scrunchies made by rural mothers in Yunnan, providing them flexible income, and Braille tape measures designed for visually impaired girls—small yet meaningful embodiments of the brand’s warmth.

“We will continue to innovate, bringing deeper warmth and co-creating a beautiful life with our users,” said Zhong.

From function to emotion, from single category to full lifestyle—LUCKMEEY is carving a unique path where fashion is not just about what you wear, but how you live.