Rogers & Hollands Jewelers Opens New Store at West Acres Mall November 8, 2025

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, Rogers & Hollands Jewelers will debut its newest location at West Acres Mall in Fargo, North Dakota, arriving just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The new store, located next to Macy’s in West Acres’ Center Court, replaces the former Zales space and brings a fresh sparkle to one of the mall’s most prominent retail corridors. The expansion marks the company’s continued national growth and its first location in North Dakota.

“Bringing Rogers & Hollands to Fargo will give the community a new perspective on jewelry shopping. What sets us apart is our commitment to creating genuine connections. Our guests work with jewelry experts who are real people, not just salespeople. As a family-owned business, we treat every customer like family,” said Jenna Merrills, Fargo Store Manager.

The new Fargo location will offer an extensive selection of engagement rings, diamond and gemstone jewelry, men’s and women’s styles, luxury watches, and fine fashion pieces designed to celebrate every milestone. Guests will find designers such as Effy, Gabriel & Co., Triton, Benchmark, Frederick Goldman Inc., Kallati, and Jewelry Innovations XL Wedding band collection. For more information, visit https://www.rogersandhollands.com/ .

West Acres Mall is North Dakota’s largest shopping destination and premier retail hub, featuring nearly 130 stores and services. Anchored by JCPenney, Macy’s, Best Buy, and Von Maur, the center also offers a 750-seat food court and attractions such as the Roger Maris Museum, regional art exhibits, and the Touchstone Energy Dinosaur Playland.

A Legacy of Love. A Promise for Life

Rogers & Hollands offers best-in-class service with a generous returns policy, flexible financing, custom design, and lifetime protection. Guests benefit from trade-in programs, expert associates, and diamonds and gemstones rigorously reviewed for quality and brilliance.

“We’re invested in providing guests with ‘the full experience,’ from helping you choose the perfect way to present a gift to celebrating your engagement photos afterward. We are committed to being part of your story,” Merrills said.

Supporting Fargo & Beyond

Through its Embracing Our Neighborhoods program, launched in 2022, Rogers & Hollands has donated more than $350,000 to over 255 nonprofits nationwide, supporting healthcare, education, arts, civic services, children’s programs, and animal welfare.

About Rogers & Hollands

Rogers & Hollands has been dedicated to helping multiple generations of couples and families create magical moments with its jewelry for over 100 years. Established in 1910, the jewelers have always been a family-owned and operated store that prides itself on being a part of the special moments that customers cherish forever.