Jessica Weise Announces Transformational Coaching Program

Introducing the Transformational Coaching Program



Jessica Weise Coaching is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated “Transformational Coaching Program.” The program integrates cutting-edge psychological methods with Eastern spiritual practices to provide individuals with a holistic approach to personal healing and growth.

As a certified Success Coach and facilitator, Jessica Weise combines her deep understanding of psychoanalysis, neuroscience, and Eastern meditation practices to create a transformative experience for those looking to reconnect with their authentic selves. This program is specifically designed to address emotional, mental, and energetic patterns, offering an innovative and multidimensional approach to healing.

A Unique Integration of Science and Soul



At the heart of the “Transformational Coaching Program” lies the blending of Western psychological frameworks and Eastern spiritual practices. While many coaches focus solely on mindset or therapy, Jessica’s method offers a more comprehensive solution that addresses the body, mind, and spirit simultaneously.

The program draws on her background in Jungian psychoanalysis, neuroscience, and somatic regulation, combined with Eastern meditation and holistic wellness tools. This integrative method helps participants heal from the root, rather than merely addressing surface-level issues, ultimately facilitating long-term, sustainable transformation.

Jessica explains, “True transformation doesn’t happen in the mind, it happens when the body, the heart, and the subconscious finally start speaking the same language.”

Jessica’s Personal Journey of Healing and Awakening



The foundation of Jessica Weise was built upon her own journey of personal transformation. Raised in Brazil, Jessica initially pursued a corporate career before feeling a deep calling to shift her path toward holistic healing and spiritual awakening. It was during a time of burnout and personal crisis that she discovered the power of Eastern practices, plant medicine, and psychoanalytic methods.

“My journey has led me to understand the importance of inner peace and alignment,” Jessica shares. “I’ve lived both worlds, the world of performance and the world of presence. My work is where they meet.”

Having navigated this healing process herself, Jessica developed a method that blends psychological depth with spiritual wisdom. Her approach is grounded in lived experience, allowing her to guide others authentically on their journey of self-discovery and healing.

The Vision Behind the Transformational Coaching Program



The mission behind her coaching is clear: to help individuals connect with their true selves, heal emotional wounds, and create lives filled with purpose and inner peace. The Transformational Coaching Program is one of the core offerings designed to provide a structured yet spiritual path to self-actualization.

“Integrating your inner child, regulating your emotions, and living authentically are key components of this work,” Jessica notes. “Healing isn’t just remembering your past , it’s learning how to feel safe in the present.”

The program addresses core challenges, such as emotional regulation, trauma integration, and self-expression. Participants will explore tools such as breathwork, somatic practices, and emotional release work to help build a new foundation for personal growth.

A Distinct Approach to Coaching



Jessica Weise’s method is characterized by its experiential, multidimensional approach. The combination of Eastern wisdom, Western psychology, and coaching structure is what sets Jessica apart from others in the field. This approach honors the entirety of the human experience, combining structured coaching frameworks with intuitive spiritual insights.

“The work I do is not just about teaching techniques,” Jessica explains. “It’s about holding space for transformation. My approach is grounded in understanding, yet deeply mystical, offering practical tools for healing and integration.”

Through her work with individuals, groups, and online content, Jessica helps people translate healing into their daily lives. Whether through her one-on-one coaching, group journeys, or digital content, Jessica’s methods foster calm in the nervous system, confidence in personal expression, and alignment with purpose.

Empowering a Global Movement of Healing and Conscious Living



As a leader in the wellness industry, Jessica is committed to fostering a global movement of emotional intelligence, conscious leadership, and self-healing. Her long-term vision includes a community of like-minded individuals living with more awareness, purpose, and heart.

“We are entering a new era of consciousness,” Jessica says. “One where emotional intelligence and inner peace are the new markers of success.”

Through her Transformational Coaching Program, women’s journeys, and educational work on holistic practices, Jessica aims to empower others to live in alignment with their true selves and build communities that support healing on a global scale.

“When one person heals, it changes a family. When families heal, it changes the world,” she adds.

About Jessica Weise Coaching



Jessica Weise Coaching is a transformative coaching practice that helps individuals heal, grow, and align with their true selves. Led by Jessica Weise, a certified Success Coach with a background in psychoanalysis and holistic healing, the company offers a unique blend of psychological and spiritual methods designed to bring deep, lasting transformation. The approach integrates Eastern meditation practices, somatic regulation, and psychoanalytic principles to support individuals on their journey of self-discovery, emotional regulation, and personal empowerment.

