JARXE Exchange Obtains U.S. MSB Qualification, Ushering in a New Chapter for Compliant Finance and the Trust Economy

On October 15, 2021, JARXE Exchange officially obtained the Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This milestone marks a key step forward in the international compliance journey of JARXE and lays a more solid foundation of trust for institutional users worldwide in asset custody and trading.

Regulatory Compliance Accelerates Institutional Trust Reconstruction

The MSB license is a critical qualification under the U.S. federal financial regulatory framework, covering areas such as virtual currency exchange and money transmission services. Obtaining this authorization means that the operational, risk control, and fund flow mechanisms of JARXE have passed rigorous compliance scrutiny, enabling the platform to deliver legally compliant digital asset services to users around the globe.

For professional participants such as funds and market makers, JARXE has opened dedicated API interfaces and exclusive matching channels to provide a high-frequency trading environment and liquidity coordination support.

A Long-Term Compliance Framework for Global Expansion

The MSB license represents only one component of the global strategy of JARXE. The platform is simultaneously advancing its European VASP registration, integrating Asian compliance channels, and developing cross-chain asset auditing mechanisms—gradually establishing a multi-jurisdictional digital finance compliance network.

Ethan R. Vale, Chief Executive Officer of JARXE, noted in an interview: “Compliance is not the destination—it is the starting point of trust. Acquiring the MSB license allows us to serve institutions with higher standards and deliver transparent, resilient financial infrastructure for the global crypto market.”

Compliance as the Engine of the Trust Economy

With the acquisition of the MSB license, JARXE Exchange has become not only a crypto trading platform under international regulatory recognition but also an active contributor to the construction of the global trust framework in digital finance.

The platform will continue to prioritize compliance, security, and transparency as its core principles—empowering ecosystem partners and promoting the institutionalization and standardization of digital assets.