The Plaintiff Fund Announces a $1 Million Pledge to Support Plaintiff Medical and Financial Needs

The Plaintiff Fund is pleased to announce a $1 million pledge to help plaintiffs facing medical and financial challenges. The commitment, made by public charity Forward Giving, Inc., marks a major expansion of the Fund’s ability to help injured individuals with their physical and mental recovery, both before and after pursuing justice through the legal system.

Of the $1 million pledge, $750,000 will be dedicated to plaintiffs through the Fund, which helps raise medical funds from each plaintiffs’ community. This new support will enable the Fund to provide each qualifying plaintiff with up to $5,000 in initial funding and up to $5,000 in additional funds to match donations raised by or on behalf of the plaintiff.

The remaining $250,000 will be distributed as grants by Forward Giving, Inc., advised by the Plaintiff Fund Committee, to organizations that serve the broader plaintiff and injury-recovery community. Applications for these grants will open in early 2026 at PlaintiffFund.org.

Larry Eisenberg, President of Forward Giving, says: “We’re beyond thrilled to make this $1 million Plaintiff Pledge. Plaintiffs often lack resources, especially before lawsuit recovery, making it incredibly difficult for them to recover physically and mentally.” Much of Forward Giving’s funding comes from another form of its support for plaintiffs: its collaboration with Eastern Point Trust Company to offer Plaintiff Recovery Trusts. Plaintiff Recovery Trusts help plaintiffs avoid the “plaintiff double tax,” recently made permanent by the “Big Beautiful Bill.” This double tax results in many plaintiffs being taxed on the portion of their lawsuit recovery that goes to pay legal fees and costs, significantly reducing what plaintiffs have to cover their medical and financial needs.

Empowering Plaintiffs Beyond the Courtroom

“This pledge represents more than financial support — it’s a commitment to plaintiffs who are often fighting on two fronts: one in the courtroom and one in physical recovery,” said Jeremy Babener, Chair of the Plaintiff Fund Committee. “By having immediate access to medical funds, and additional funds to match the generosity of their community, injured individuals can push forward on their path to healing without waiting for litigation to conclude. It’s an investment in their dignity, their health, and the communities that rally around them.”

The Plaintiff Fund’s model is unique in the legal funding landscape. While many plaintiffs face limited access to medical support until (and after) their lawsuit recovery, the Fund’s approach blends community fundraising and healthcare coordination.

By combining startup grants with matching contributions, the Plaintiff Fund creates a system that multiplies the impact of community giving — helping plaintiffs to receive timely care.

Critically, plaintiffs must also be mindful of their Medicaid eligibility. Receiving funds through other fundraising platforms can cause plaintiffs to fail the income or assets tests of most needs-based programs. Donations through the Plaintiff Fund don’t affect this eligibility.

Plaintiff Fund Supporters

In addition to Forward Giving’s pledge to the Plaintiff Fund, many other organizations have provided substantial support. The American Association for Justice’s Trial Lawyers Care announced the Plaintiff Fund’s program, as did the National Association of Trial Lawyer Executives, the Nevada Justice Association, the Oregon Trial Lawyer Association, and the Society of Settlement Planners. In addition, a number of companies have sponsored the Plaintiff Fund, including Trial Guides, Eastern Point Trust Company, Independent Life, and Advocate Capital.

“Our goal has always been to help plaintiffs receive the support they deserve without additional burdens,” Babener added. “This new commitment provides the means to substantially scale that vision and extend it to more people who need immediate medical and financial relief.”

Through its integration with established trust structures and compliant financial safeguards, the Plaintiff Fund provides a secure and transparent pathway for plaintiffs to raise and receive funds.

Community Grants to Strengthen the Plaintiff Ecosystem

Beyond its $750,000 pledge to the Plaintiff Fund, Forward Giving’s pledge makes available $250,000 in grant allocations to empower partners that serve injured individuals through advocacy, education, and recovery programs.

Grant applications will open in early 2026, inviting organizations across the United States to apply for funding to help improve access to care, enhance patient recovery outcomes, and strengthen the community networks upon which plaintiffs rely.

The grants will prioritize organizations that:

Provide medical care and coordination for injury victims.

for injury victims. Support injury victims in their pursuit of justice for wrongful injuries.

for wrongful injuries. Educate and empower advocates for injury victims.

Continuing a Legacy of Support

The Plaintiff Fund is backed by the experience and resources of Help Hope Live, a nonprofit organization with more than 40 years of experience. Help Hope Live has helped families and individuals raise over $193 million for medical expenses.

The Plaintiff Fund extends Hope Help Live’s legacy to the personal injury world, giving current and former plaintiffs access to proven systems of care, transparent financial management, and community-driven funding tools.

This pledge marks the next step in the Plaintiff Fund’s mission to support wrongfully injured individuals in recovery — bridging the gap between the legal process and real-world medical needs.

About Plaintiff Fund

The Plaintiff Fund is dedicated to supporting individuals pursuing personal-injury claims who face medical and financial hardship. The Fund provides plaintiffs with access to personalized medical fundraising guidance, startup grants, and coordinated connections to trusted medical vendors and care providers nationwide.

Backed by Help Hope Live’s 40-year track record of raising more than $193 million for medical recovery, the Plaintiff Fund empowers injured plaintiffs to focus on healing while preserving eligibility for public benefits and long-term financial security.

For more information, visit Plaintiff Fund.Org.