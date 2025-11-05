DMR News

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Trump Re-Nominates Jared Isaacman to Lead NASA After Earlier Withdrawal

ByJolyen

Nov 5, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he is re-nominating Jared Isaacman, founder of Shift4 and a private astronaut, to head NASA, months after previously withdrawing the nomination. The decision, posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform, reverses an earlier move that left the agency under the interim leadership of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The re-nomination follows several weeks of public criticism directed at Duffy from Elon Musk and other prominent figures in the space industry, who questioned his suitability to lead the agency long term.

“The support from the space-loving community has been overwhelming,” Isaacman wrote on X after the announcement. “I am not sure how I earned the trust of so many, but I will do everything I can to live up to those expectations.”

Earlier in the day, Isaacman had published his vision statement for NASA on X, explaining that he chose to release it publicly after a draft version began circulating in Washington among individuals advocating to keep Duffy in charge. He suggested that “political operators” were working to create tension between himself and the interim NASA chief.

Isaacman, a billionaire pilot and entrepreneur, previously commanded Inspiration4, the first all-civilian orbital space mission launched by SpaceX in 2021. His return as the nominee signals renewed White House backing for his leadership of the U.S. space agency.

Featured image credits: Polaris Program/John Kraus via Flickr

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

