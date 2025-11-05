Stellantis Recalls Over 375,000 Jeep Hybrid SUVs Over Battery Fire Risk

Stellantis has announced a recall of more than 375,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs worldwide due to a potential fire risk, marking another safety issue tied to the vehicles’ Samsung SDI-produced batteries.

The automaker said it is recalling approximately 320,000 vehicles in the United States, 20,753 in Canada, 2,653 in Mexico, and 32,238 in other global markets. The recall follows an internal investigation that uncovered 19 vehicle fires, according to a company statement.

The affected models include Grand Cherokee 4xe vehicles from 2022 to 2026 and Wrangler 4xe vehicles from 2020 to 2025. Stellantis advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from buildings and to avoid plugging them in until repairs are completed.

This latest action echoes a similar recall issued in October 2024 for the same two hybrid models, also linked to battery defects from Samsung SDI. Despite earlier attempts to resolve the issue through software updates, Stellantis said those measures failed to eliminate the fire risk. The company will notify owners once a permanent fix becomes available.

The recall underscores ongoing challenges in addressing battery safety issues across electric and hybrid vehicle lines as manufacturers balance performance, durability, and safety in large-capacity lithium-ion systems.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

