DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Stellantis Recalls Over 375,000 Jeep Hybrid SUVs Over Battery Fire Risk

ByJolyen

Nov 5, 2025

Stellantis Recalls Over 375,000 Jeep Hybrid SUVs Over Battery Fire Risk

Stellantis has announced a recall of more than 375,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs worldwide due to a potential fire risk, marking another safety issue tied to the vehicles’ Samsung SDI-produced batteries.

The automaker said it is recalling approximately 320,000 vehicles in the United States, 20,753 in Canada, 2,653 in Mexico, and 32,238 in other global markets. The recall follows an internal investigation that uncovered 19 vehicle fires, according to a company statement.

The affected models include Grand Cherokee 4xe vehicles from 2022 to 2026 and Wrangler 4xe vehicles from 2020 to 2025. Stellantis advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from buildings and to avoid plugging them in until repairs are completed.

This latest action echoes a similar recall issued in October 2024 for the same two hybrid models, also linked to battery defects from Samsung SDI. Despite earlier attempts to resolve the issue through software updates, Stellantis said those measures failed to eliminate the fire risk. The company will notify owners once a permanent fix becomes available.

The recall underscores ongoing challenges in addressing battery safety issues across electric and hybrid vehicle lines as manufacturers balance performance, durability, and safety in large-capacity lithium-ion systems.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

From TEDx to Boardrooms: How Claudia Barberis Is Redefining Luxury Communication for Modern Leaders
Nov 5, 2025 Ethan Lin
Xpeng Unveils Robotaxis and Humanoid Robots Powered by Its Own AI Chips
Nov 5, 2025 Jolyen
Costa Rican Visionary Jose Daniel Duarte Launches AI Venture Studio to Empower Latin American Startups
Nov 5, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801