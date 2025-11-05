Motorola Refreshes Moto G and Moto G Play With Upgraded Displays, Cameras, and New Color Finishes

Motorola has unveiled refreshed versions of its Moto G and Moto G Play smartphones for 2026, introducing incremental hardware upgrades and new jewel-tone Pantone color options while maintaining their positions in the budget segment.

Both models now feature 6.7-inch displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, delivering smoother visuals and improved outdoor visibility. The Moto G comes equipped with a 50MP rear camera and a 32MP front-facing camera, while the Moto G Play offers a 32MP main camera and 8MP selfie camera. Both phones use quad pixel technology to enhance image detail and performance in varying lighting conditions.

Battery capacity remains consistent across both models at 5,200mAh, with 30W fast charging for the Moto G and 18W charging for the Moto G Play. On the durability side, both phones continue to use Gorilla Glass 3 and carry an IP52 water resistance rating, maintaining the same protective features found in the 2025 lineup.

Motorola has also partnered with Pantone to offer new leather-inspired finishes. The Moto G will be available in Slipstream gray and Cattleya Orchid purple, while the Moto G Play will launch in Pantone Tapestry blue.

The Moto G will retail starting at $200, available directly from Motorola on December 11, and later through Amazon and Best Buy on January 15. The Moto G Play will debut earlier, available online from Motorola, Best Buy, and Amazon on November 13, with in-store availability expected in the following months at a starting price of $170.

Featured image credits: Rabaitul Azad via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.