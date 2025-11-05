DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Motorola Refreshes Moto G and Moto G Play With Upgraded Displays, Cameras, and New Color Finishes

ByJolyen

Nov 5, 2025

Motorola Refreshes Moto G and Moto G Play With Upgraded Displays, Cameras, and New Color Finishes

Motorola has unveiled refreshed versions of its Moto G and Moto G Play smartphones for 2026, introducing incremental hardware upgrades and new jewel-tone Pantone color options while maintaining their positions in the budget segment.

Both models now feature 6.7-inch displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, delivering smoother visuals and improved outdoor visibility. The Moto G comes equipped with a 50MP rear camera and a 32MP front-facing camera, while the Moto G Play offers a 32MP main camera and 8MP selfie camera. Both phones use quad pixel technology to enhance image detail and performance in varying lighting conditions.

Battery capacity remains consistent across both models at 5,200mAh, with 30W fast charging for the Moto G and 18W charging for the Moto G Play. On the durability side, both phones continue to use Gorilla Glass 3 and carry an IP52 water resistance rating, maintaining the same protective features found in the 2025 lineup.

Motorola has also partnered with Pantone to offer new leather-inspired finishes. The Moto G will be available in Slipstream gray and Cattleya Orchid purple, while the Moto G Play will launch in Pantone Tapestry blue.

The Moto G will retail starting at $200, available directly from Motorola on December 11, and later through Amazon and Best Buy on January 15. The Moto G Play will debut earlier, available online from Motorola, Best Buy, and Amazon on November 13, with in-store availability expected in the following months at a starting price of $170.

Featured image credits: Rabaitul Azad via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Amazon Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Perplexity Over AI Shopping Agent
Nov 5, 2025 Jolyen
Trump Re-Nominates Jared Isaacman to Lead NASA After Earlier Withdrawal
Nov 5, 2025 Jolyen
Goldman Sachs Leads $100 Million Funding Round for MoEngage to Drive Global AI Expansion
Nov 5, 2025 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801