DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

DoorDash Stock Falls 9% After Missing Earnings and Announcing Major Spending Plans

ByJolyen

Nov 6, 2025

DoorDash Stock Falls 9% After Missing Earnings and Announcing Major Spending Plans

DoorDash shares fell 9% on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter earnings that missed analyst expectations and said it plans to spend “several hundred million dollars” on new projects and development in 2026.

According to LSEG estimates, the company reported earnings of 55 cents per share, below the 69 cents per share expected, though revenue came in slightly higher at $3.45 billion, compared to $3.36 billion projected.

DoorDash’s net income rose to $244 million, or 55 cents per share, from $162 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 27% year over year, and total orders grew 21% to 776 million for the quarter ending September 30, just above analyst expectations of 770.13 million, according to FactSet.

In its earnings release, the company explained the increased spending by comparing its growth strategy to nurturing maturity through investment. “We wish there was a way to grow a baby into an adult without investment, or to see the baby grow into an adult overnight, but we do not believe this is how life or business works,” DoorDash wrote.

The company said its new global tech platform, which progressed in 2025, will accelerate in 2026, with both direct and opportunity costs expected in the near term. DoorDash also referenced the Dot autonomous delivery robot, unveiled in September, as part of its broader technology expansion.

Looking ahead, DoorDash expects adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter to range between $710 million and $810 million, with a midpoint of $760 million — slightly below FactSet’s estimate of $806.8 million.

On October 2, the company closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of British food delivery firm Deliveroo. DoorDash expects Deliveroo to contribute about $45 million to adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and around $200 million in 2026.

For the fiscal year, DoorDash anticipates $700 million in depreciation and amortization expenses, excluding the acquisition, and $1.1 billion in stock-based compensation for fiscal 2025.

Featured image credits: Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Ridgeside K9 Knoxville Recognized as the Best Dog Training Company in Knoxville, TN
Nov 6, 2025 Ethan Lin
Microsoft Introduces New Employee Channel to Report Ethical Concerns After Middle East Backlash
Nov 6, 2025 Jolyen
The New Publishers: Nomix Group is Re-Engineering Commerce for the Age of AI
Nov 6, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801