Ridgeside K9 Knoxville Recognized as the Best Dog Training Company in Knoxville, TN

Ridgeside K9 Knoxville has officially been recognized as one of the most trusted and results-driven dog training companies in Knoxville, Tennessee. Built on a foundation of professionalism, experience, and proven results, the team at Ridgeside K9 Knoxville continues to help dog owners across East Tennessee transform their pets’ behavior with consistency and confidence.

Founded by Michael Lilley and Suzi Lilley, Ridgeside K9 Knoxville is a leader in customized training programs designed to meet the specific needs of every dog — from basic obedience to advanced control. Their signature board and train program provides immersive, hands-on training for lasting behavioral transformation, helping dogs of all ages and temperaments develop discipline, reliability, and focus both at home and in public.

For dogs struggling with anxiety, reactivity, or aggression, Ridgeside K9 Knoxville offers professional behavior modification programs designed to rebuild trust, create calm responses, and establish steady communication between owner and dog. Each program is backed by real-world training experience and an individualized approach that prioritizes both the dog’s well-being and the owner’s peace of mind.

“Our mission is to bring out the best in every dog through structure, accountability, and trust,” said Michael Lilley, Owner and Head Trainer at Ridgeside K9 Knoxville. “Every dog deserves clear direction and every owner deserves the confidence of having a well-behaved companion.”

With years of experience and a strong reputation for excellence, Ridgeside K9 Knoxville has become the go-to choice for East Tennessee families seeking reliable, professional training. Their client-centered approach and measurable results have made them a standout in the Knoxville area’s dog training community.

