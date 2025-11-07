Locations Direct Launches New Website and Advanced Direct Booking Platform — Empowering Hosts and Streamlining Location Hire

Locations Direct, one of the UK’s leading location agencies for film, TV, and photography, has launched its brand-new website and integrated Direct Booking Platform — a tool designed to simplify the process of booking locations for productions, allowing for fast and budget-friendly booking.

The new Direct Booking Platform gives property owners and venues — known as Hosts — the ability to create and manage their own listings, communicate directly with productions, and take control of their own enquiries and bookings. The result is a faster, more flexible, and transparent way for both Hosts and production professionals to connect.

“The industry is evolving fast — productions need flexible platforms with advanced tools”

“Our new platform bridges that gap, offering a streamlined process without losing the professional support that makes location hire run smoothly.”

Alongside the new platform, Locations Direct’s redesigned website offers an improved search experience with advanced filters, enhanced imagery, and a cleaner interface — making it even easier for users to discover the perfect space for their next project.

While the platform enables instant, host-managed bookings, the Locations Direct team continues to offer full-service, agent-supported bookings for productions that require hands-on management — from brief to wrap.

The dual offering means clients can now choose between Direct Bookings for quick turnarounds or Agent-Managed Bookings for full production support — all within the same trusted platform. This is an industry first.

Hosts can now create their own listing directly on the website, managing multiple spaces from their dashboard. While productions can browse and book film and photoshoot locations instantly through the new interface or via an expert agent.

About Locations Direct

Locations Direct is a leading UK location agency connecting productions with unique spaces for film, TV, and photography. With a curated portfolio spanning contemporary homes, period properties, studios, and industrial spaces, the agency offers both direct and agent-managed booking options to suit every production need.

To find out more about Locations Direct — the UK’s go-to location agency , you can visit the following:

Web: www.locationsdirect.co

Insta: @locationsdirect.co

Email: hello@locationsdirect.co

For more information about Locations Direct, use the contact details below.