Take Control LLC: Empowering C-Suite Leaders with Strategic Clarity

Take Control LLC is reshaping the landscape of strategic business advisory, offering tailored solutions for founders and C-suite level professionals who are also principals of their companies. The company specializes in crafting highly structured, objective-oriented strategies that allow business leaders to execute their vision with clarity and precision. Whether helping organizations scale or troubleshoot complex challenges, Take Control uses a data-driven approach that highlights the importance of strategic planning, resource alignment, and execution.

Founded by senior partners Chase Barfield and Dan Vega, Take Control LLC stands apart by its meticulous focus on defining clear objectives. Unlike many firms that offer generic solutions or quick fixes, Take Control takes the time to delve deep into the specific needs of each business. The company’s unique five-step process has been refined and time-tested since 2014, designed to guide leaders from initial evaluation to successful execution, ensuring measurable, long-term results. The success is now widely recognized due to the impact our process has had on businesses across industries.

Redefining Success through Strategic Evaluation



At Take Control, the first step of the process is to evaluate the business’s tax and legal structure. While not legal experts or CPAs, Take Control has worked extensively with these professionals, gaining valuable insights into the complexities of structuring businesses for maximum benefit. Through a combination of industry expertise and decades of experience, Take Control helps businesses optimize their legal and tax framework, ensuring that it aligns with both the business’s current needs and future objectives.

The second step in the process involves a comprehensive assessment of the company’s systems and processes. By closely evaluating every area of the business, from lead generation to delivery, Take Control identifies inefficiencies, removes obstacles, and streamlines operations to maximize productivity and efficiency.

Strategic Branding for Enhanced Visibility and Authority



Third, Take Control focuses on branding leverage, an often overlooked aspect of business growth. Companies can only grow to the extent that they are recognized in the marketplace. Take Control works with leaders to refine their brand presence and online visibility. By enhancing the personal and corporate reputation of business leaders, Take Control helps them establish credibility and authority, leading to increased sales, client trust, and market influence.

Optimizing Offerings for Maximum Profitability



Next, Take Control evaluates current offerings to identify areas for improvement. Many businesses fail to recognize the potential in their existing products or services, sometimes focusing too much on new and flashy offerings while neglecting profitable “boring” ones. Take Control brings these overlooked assets into the spotlight, optimizing existing offerings to increase revenue without reinventing the wheel.

Introducing New Products and Services for Business Growth



The final step in Take Control’s proven methodology involves developing new products or services or even assets that fill gaps in the marketplace. These new assets can include things like apps or platforms, which may be developed and used externally by competitors or other audiences. Not only do these offerings generate revenue, but they can also add value to the company’s balance sheet, improving corporate valuation. Take Control works with clients to create innovative offerings that contribute to long-term business sustainability.

A Proven Process with Guaranteed Results

Take Control LLC has a strict approach when selecting clients. The firm only accepts 5% of inquiries, ensuring that those who engage with Take Control are ready, willing, and able to implement meaningful changes. This selectivity ensures that Take Control is always working with businesses that have the potential to grow and thrive, not just survive.

The firm’s five-step process has been refined over the years and successfully implemented for clients across various industries, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can achieve their objectives with less time and effort.

Take Control’s Commitment to Business Success



The company’s motto, “Empowering you to take control of your future,” reflects its core belief that clarity, understanding, and solid planning are the keys to business success. Take Control LLC’s data-driven strategies, combined with their extensive global network of strategic alliances, position the firm as a trusted partner for business leaders seeking real results.

