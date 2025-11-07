Small Biz Heroes Announces New Headquarters in Charlotte NC

Small Biz Heroes, a rapidly growing funding marketplace and business credit company, has officially opened its new headquarters in Wesley Heights, just outside Charlotte’s bustling financial district. This move reflects the company’s mission to empower entrepreneurs by offering access to capital and education through innovative funding solutions. With this expansion, Small Biz Heroes aims to reach a broader audience while continuing to prioritize education, transparency, and long-term relationships.

Empowering Entrepreneurs with Transparent Funding Solutions

Small Biz Heroes stands apart in the crowded small business lending landscape by emphasizing an education-first approach to business funding. Unlike traditional lenders or quick-cash brokers, the company takes the time to educate entrepreneurs on their financial journey. The company’s signature framework, The Hero’s Journey to Capital, guides business owners through the often-complex funding landscape, equipping them with the tools needed to achieve sustainable growth.

Founded by Zach Siegel, a former Wall Street professional, Small Biz Heroes has grown into a trusted name in the business financing space. The company’s expansion into Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood not only symbolizes growth but also signifies a deeper commitment to its mission: helping entrepreneurs understand and access the funding they need to succeed.

“We built Small Biz Heroes to provide business owners with more than just access to capital,” says Zach Siegel, Founder and CEO. “We aim to give them clarity, confidence, and a clear path to success. Our new office in Charlotte is a reflection of that mission, and it’s just the beginning as we look to scale in 2026.”

A Purpose-Built Space for Growth and Collaboration

The new office space in Wesley Heights is designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and professionalism, bringing together the company’s growing team, clients, and partners. Located near the heart of Charlotte’s financial district, the headquarters will serve as a hub for the company’s expanding operations. As Small Biz Heroes prepares for further expansion, the space is expected to play a key role in building a strong culture centered on trust, innovation, and community impact.

The headquarters will also be the base for Small Biz Heroes’ nationwide partner ecosystem, known as the Funding Heroes Network, a collection of CPAs, consultants, bankers, brokers, and influencers who help entrepreneurs navigate their financial journeys. The company’s educational outreach, which includes resources available on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, will continue to grow as well, providing entrepreneurs across the country with valuable insights on business credit, funding options, and strategic growth.

Looking Ahead Hiring and Expansion Plans

Small Biz Heroes is actively preparing to expand its team in 2026, with plans to hire top-tier Funding Managers and Sales Professionals who share the company’s core values of honesty, transparency, and long-term impact. The company’s commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture is a key part of its mission to not only serve entrepreneurs but also create a thriving, mission-driven team.

“We believe that to help our clients succeed, we first need to create a great place to work,” Siegel adds. “Our team is at the heart of everything we do, and we are excited to grow and bring in individuals who are passionate about helping small businesses succeed.”

Recognition as Best Place to Work in Charlotte, USA

In addition to its expansion, Small Biz Heroes is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Evergreen Awards’ Best Place to Work in Charlotte, USA for 2025. This prestigious recognition reflects the company’s commitment to fostering a positive, collaborative, and mission-driven workplace culture. Small Biz Heroes believes that a great workplace is key to driving success, not just for the company, but for the entrepreneurs it serves. The award highlights the company’s dedication to creating an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and motivated to help small business owners thrive.

A Movement Built on Integrity

Small Biz Heroes isn’t just about securing loans or funding; it’s about transforming the way small business owners think about capital. The company’s approach blends education, transparency, and strategic guidance to help entrepreneurs not only get the funding they need but also build lasting, sustainable businesses.

The company’s focus on transparency and integrity is at the core of its business model. By taking the time to understand each client’s unique situation, Small Biz Heroes helps founders move from short-term, high-cost financing to long-term, sustainable growth solutions.

“We don’t just provide funding; we build relationships,” says Siegel. “At the end of the day, our goal is to help entrepreneurs feel empowered, educated, and prepared for whatever challenges lie ahead. We want them to believe in their potential, and we’ll be here every step of the way to help them realize it.”

About Small Biz Heroes

Founded by Zach Siegel, Small Biz Heroes is a leading provider of alternative business financing solutions. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company specializes in helping entrepreneurs access capital, build business credit, and grow strong, enduring businesses. Through its innovative Hero’s Journey to Capital framework, Small Biz Heroes empowers founders to navigate the funding process with confidence and clarity. The company offers a range of funding options, including lines of credit, SBA loans, equipment financing, and more. Small Biz Heroes also provides business credit education and support through its proprietary HeroCredit Business Suite and nationwide Funding Heroes Network.

For more information, visit smallbizheroes.com .

