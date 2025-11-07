Compete Sports Performance Provides Sports Rehab Programs

Compete Sports Performance Expands Its Sports Rehab Offerings



Compete Sports Performance and Rehab, a leader in sports training and rehabilitation, is excited to announce the expansion of its sports rehab programs. This strategic growth aims to provide athletes with even more tailored and professional-level care, reflecting the company’s commitment to helping athletes at all levels recover from injuries and enhance their performance. As part of this expansion, Compete offers enhanced services, including expanded return-to-play injury testing, comprehensive concussion protocols, and private one-on-one sessions designed to meet the unique needs of each athlete.

With over 30 years of experience in professional sports, Compete continues to set the standard in the industry by applying the same methods used with professional athletes to the general public.

Elevating Athlete Recovery with Professional-Level Care

Founded by Chris Phillips, a board-certified Athletic Trainer (NATA) and Strength and Conditioning Specialist (NSCA), Compete has long been recognized for its deep expertise in sports performance and rehabilitation. Chris’s experience spans working with elite athletes, including his role as the Athletic Trainer for the Czech Figure Skating Team at the 2022 Winter Olympics and with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim during their 2003 Stanley Cup run.

“The idea behind Compete has always been to offer the same level of care that elite athletes receive, but to the general public,” said Chris Phillips, Owner of Compete Sports Performance & Rehab. “We understand the demands placed on athletes in their respective sports, and we focus on personalized recovery plans that not only heal but also improve athletic performance.”

Compete’s sports rehab programs have been particularly successful in helping athletes recover from ACL repairs, with many clients reporting they return to their sports even stronger than before the injury. This is a result of Compete’s unique approach to rehab, where the team focuses on sport-specific movements, functional strength, and injury prevention techniques tailored to each athlete’s needs.

Comprehensive Approach to Injury Rehab and Performance Training

Compete’s rehab programs are distinct because they are designed with the understanding that every sport demands different physical skills and abilities. Whether an athlete is recovering from an injury or seeking to improve overall performance, Compete’s team tailors a recovery or performance plan that meets the specific requirements of their sport. This attention to detail ensures that athletes not only return to their pre-injury form but often exceed their previous levels of strength, speed, and agility.

For example, Compete’s work with ACL recovery focuses not only on the recovery of the injured knee but also on strengthening the entire kinetic chain of the body, addressing aspects like single-leg strength, balance, core stability, and agility. Many athletes who undergo Compete’s rehab programs report feeling stronger, faster, and more explosive post-recovery.

Building on a Legacy of Success

Since its founding in 2009, Compete has helped over 200 athletes secure college sports commitments and has supported numerous others in their journeys to professional and Olympic careers. The expansion of its sports rehab services allows Compete to serve an even broader range of athletes, from high school athletes to seasoned professionals.

This expansion also includes the addition of new, state-of-the-art equipment and training facilities, ensuring that Compete can offer the latest in rehabilitation and performance-enhancing technologies. Athletes undergoing rehab now have access to advanced equipment like the Power Plate for vibration therapy, Force Plate testing for precise biomechanical analysis, and a range of specialized modalities designed to accelerate recovery. In addition, the OxeFit fitness and testing platform has been integrated, providing cutting-edge strength training and performance assessment tools. These innovations collectively enhance the rehabilitation process, enabling athletes to recover more efficiently and optimize their performance.

“Having worked with top-tier athletes, we know that the difference between elite-level performance and good performance lies in the details. By focusing on the individual needs of each athlete, we ensure that every plan we create is tailored to help them achieve their personal best,” Phillips explained.

Professional-Level Sports Care for the Public

Compete’s dedication to offering professional-level sports care is evident in everything they do. Whether an athlete is recovering from an injury or looking to improve their performance, Compete’s team of experts provides the knowledge and guidance necessary to help them reach their goals. By expanding their sports rehab programs, Compete continues to offer services that were once exclusive to professional athletes to the public, ensuring that all athletes have access to the care they need to succeed.

About Compete Sports Performance and Rehab

Compete Sports Performance & Rehab was founded in 2009 by Chris Phillips to offer the same high-quality performance training and sports injury rehabilitation that athletes receive in the professional sports world. With over 30 years of experience working with top athletes, including those in the NHL, Women’s Professional Soccer League, and Olympic teams, Chris and his team offer expert care to athletes at all levels. The company is known for its focus on sport-specific rehabilitation, injury prevention, and performance enhancement.

