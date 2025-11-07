DMR News

Subtle Computing Develops Voice Isolation Models to Improve AI Understanding in Noisy Environments

Jolyen

Nov 7, 2025

California-based startup Subtle Computing is addressing one of the biggest challenges in voice-based AI — accurately capturing speech in noisy surroundings — with its own voice isolation models. The company’s technology aims to help AI-driven voice products and hardware understand users in real-world settings such as cafes, offices, or shared spaces.

Founded by Tyler Chen, David Harrison, Savannah Cofer, and Jackie Yang — who met at Stanford University — Subtle Computing trains end-to-end voice isolation models that are optimized for the acoustic characteristics of specific devices. Instead of relying on cloud-based processing, the company’s models run locally and adapt to individual users’ voices.

“What we found is that when we preserve the acoustic characteristics of a device, we get an order of magnitude better performance than generic solutions,” said Chen. “This also means we can give personalized solutions to the user.”

The company’s technology can run a voice isolation model with as little as 100 milliseconds of latency and only a few megabytes of memory. Another version of the model performs real-time transcription, generating text output for applications like AI meeting tools or note-takers. Subtle Computing says the isolation layer helps improve transcription accuracy by delivering cleaner input.

The startup was selected to join Qualcomm’s Voice and Music Extension Program, ensuring its models will be compatible with Qualcomm chips and available to device manufacturers (OEMs). It has also partnered with a consumer hardware brand and an automotive company to integrate its technology, though names were not disclosed.

To date, Subtle Computing has raised $6 million in seed funding, led by Entrada Ventures, with participation from Amplify Partners, Abstract Ventures, and angel investors including Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp, and Perplexity’s Johnny Ho.

Entrada Ventures managing partner Karen Roter Davis, a former director at Alphabet’s X, said Subtle Computing’s focus on reliable voice interaction sets it apart. “Voice AI is a noisy space, but Subtle Computing is meeting people where they are — providing a voice experience that holds up in extreme noise and extreme quiet,” she said.

While Subtle Computing’s current focus is supplying technology to partners, the company plans to launch a consumer product in 2026 that will combine both hardware and software, though details have not been disclosed.

