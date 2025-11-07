Neuralink Patient With ALS Uses Brain Implant to Control Camera and Reclaim Mobility

A Neuralink patient diagnosed with advanced ALS has begun using his brain implant to control a camera and regain a sense of movement lost to the disease. The development marks one of the first real-world applications of Neuralink’s brain-computer interface (BCI) beyond its original aim of restoring sight.

Brad Smith, who was diagnosed with ALS seven years ago, has lost nearly all motor control. Previously, he relied on an eye-tracking system called Eyegaze to communicate by selecting letters on a screen, but the technology depended on precise lighting conditions that limited its use. In November 2024, Smith became the third person—and the first ALS patient—to receive Neuralink’s implant after the company secured FDA approval to conduct human trials.

Following a period of training, Smith learned to use his implant to move a computer cursor. He later connected the Neuralink interface to an Insta360 Link 2, a 4K webcam with a motorized gimbal, enabling him to pan, tilt, and zoom the camera using only brain impulses. The setup effectively allows him to look around, follow conversations, and observe his surroundings — what he calls “a second pair of eyes.”

In May 2025, the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account on X posted a video showing Smith using the device, tagging both Neuralink and Insta360. The clip caught the attention of Insta360, whose engineers contacted Smith to help optimize the camera for his use. “When we designed Link 2, it was intended for professionals in meetings and classrooms,” said Max Richter, co-founder and vice president of marketing at Insta360. “But seeing it used as a tool that helps someone rediscover connection reminds us why we build technology in the first place.”

The Insta360 team adjusted the camera’s response speed and refined Neuralink’s control signals, making movements more natural and aligned with Smith’s eye direction. The customized setup now allows him to track his children’s activities, record messages, and participate in outdoor family events, activities that had long been impossible.

Smith’s experience is featured in an eight-minute short film produced by Insta360, which showcases how off-the-shelf consumer technology can integrate with advanced neural interfaces. He continues to experiment with new camera angles and interaction methods, extending the system’s functionality throughout his home.

While the project remains experimental, Smith’s use of the Neuralink-Link 2 combination illustrates how brain-computer interfaces and accessible devices can restore autonomy and real-time engagement for individuals with severe mobility impairments.

Featured image credits: Steve Jurvetson via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.