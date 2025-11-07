DMR News

Words of Veterans Publishes Veterans Day Tribute: Service through Storytelling

Nov 7, 2025

This Veterans Day, Words of Veterans invites our troops to preserve their own stories—turning personal reflections into legacy keepsakes that endure.


Celebrate the power of remembrance, offering Veterans an interactive way to turn their experiences into a personalized book at Words of Veterans. Each page becomes more than a record—it’s a reflection of service, sacrifice, and strength. From boot camp memories to deployment milestones, this initiative helps preserve the stories that continue to inspire veterans and salute generations of Marines at their 250 Legacy Year ahead of our national Anniversary.

Discover and explore the Words of Veterans—a free, online storytelling platform created for veterans to preserve their military memories and share their stories with future generations.

Sample questions were adapted from the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress.

What are some lessons learned from military life?
Did you join a veterans organization?
How has military service impacted views of war?

Words of Veterans is proud to announce a Grant Award from the Virginia Department of Veteran Services, celebrating our efforts to celebrate your military memories.

As part of this grant, 1,000 free vouchers are available to veterans residing in the State of Virginia, which is home to the nation’s second-largest veteran population. The initiative ensures that more veterans can access Words of Veterans to preserve their stories without cost barriers. CEO and third-generation U.S. Marine, Alex Sebby aspires to achieve remembrance for all Veterans and views the fundamental contribution he can make to aid in the camaraderie between Active Duty Military, Veterans, and non-combatants.

Stand by and join us at some online gathering sessions explaining more about how to create your own heritage memories — just in time for Veterans Day.

