Debtors Advocacy Group Announces Attorney-Led Debt Relief Service

Debtors Advocacy Group ( www.dag-law.com/ ), managed by Thomas P. Muldoon, Jr., Managing member of the Law Office of T.P. Muldoon Jr., LLC, a pioneering law firm focusing on business debt resolution, today announced its mission to revolutionize the debt relief industry by bringing litigation experience and trial-proven legal expertise to businesses trapped in predatory lending cycles. Unlike debt relief companies that rely on sales tactics and basic negotiation, Debtors Advocacy Group operates with attorneys leading every case from intake to resolution.

The firm addresses a critical gap in the debt relief market where business owners facing financial crises have been forced to choose between expensive bankruptcy attorneys or unqualified debt settlement companies lacking legal credentials. Debtors Advocacy Group’s attorney-led model combines the accessibility of debt relief assistance with the legal firepower typically reserved for high-stakes commercial litigation.

The Business Debt Crisis Demands Legal Solutions

American businesses are drowning in predatory debt with Merchant Cash Advances (MCAs), equipment financing, and unsecured business loans creating financial death traps for thousands of entrepreneurs. Debt relief companies often lack the legal expertise to challenge predatory lending practices, confession of judgment clauses, or aggressive collection tactics that may violate federal and state regulations. With DAG, clients are immediately represented by counsel from the start.

“Business owners are getting sales pitches when they actually need legal representation,” said Thomas P. Muldoon Jr., founding partner of Debtors Advocacy Group and a 35 plus-year litigation veteran with various state and federal court admissions. “We built Debtors Advocacy Group to fill this critical gap by bringing the same court experience and litigation skills to debt advocacy that we’ve used to win various complex cases over the years.”

This legal experience enables the firm to challenge lenders on grounds that debt relief companies cannot access, including violations of federal lending regulations, improper collection practices, and contractual disputes. DAG’s involvement also prevents creditors Counsel from taking advantage of the client through the legal system by entering default or confessed judgments.

Attorney-Led Advocacy vs. Sales-Driven Settlement

What sets Debtors Advocacy Group apart is its “legal-first philosophy”. While debt relief companies employ sales representatives and basic negotiators, every Debtors Advocacy Group case is managed by firm attorneys, paralegals and experienced case managers.

The firm’s comprehensive approach includes:

Legal Case Analysis : Attorneys review all contracts and lending agreements for violations, loopholes and deceptive language.

: Attorneys review all contracts and lending agreements for violations, loopholes and deceptive language. State and Federal Court Admissions : Team members admitted to practice in various courts nationwide.

: Team members admitted to practice in various courts nationwide. Trial-Ready Advocacy : Prepared to take cases to court when negotiation isn’t successful to our client’s interests.

: Prepared to take cases to court when negotiation isn’t successful to our client’s interests. Regulatory Compliance : Deep understanding of federal and state lending regulations.

: Deep understanding of federal and state lending regulations. Commercial Litigation Experience: Decades of experience in complex business disputes.

Proven Results Through Legal Expertise

The experienced legal team at Debtors Advocacy Group has tried hundreds of cases and resolved complex commercial disputes across multiple jurisdictions.

Nationwide Service with Local Legal Expertise

Debtors Advocacy Group serves businesses nationwide while maintaining the personalized attention of a boutique legal practice. The firm’s attorneys’ various court admissions enable representation across state lines, while their deep understanding of regional business climates ensures tailored solutions for each client.

Industry Recognition and Legal Standing

The Founding Members’ legal credentials bolster Debtors Advocacy Group as a legitimate law firm and sets it far apart and ahead of a debt relief company. Key qualifications include:

Admission to Pennsylvania State Bar since 1990

Federal court admissions (Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Middle District of Pennsylvania, Third Circuit Court of Appeals)

35+ years of litigation experience

Hundreds of jury trials and non-jury matters resolved

Extensive arbitration and mediation experience

Knowledge of contract, banking and finance law

The Future of Debt Advocacy

As Debtors Advocacy Group continues to expand its nationwide presence, the firm plans to establish the attorney-led model as the new standard for business debt relief.

“Our ultimate goal is to level the playing field between small businesses and predatory lenders,” said Muldoon. “Every business owner deserves legal advocacy, not just sales pitches, when facing a debt crisis that could destroy in a very short time everything they’ve built over the years. The creditors provide our clients with fast, easy money, but make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to pay back. It is truly an offer that is too good to be true.”

The firm’s expansion plans include additional attorney hires, enhanced court capabilities, and strategic partnerships with lawyers, law firms, and business advocacy organizations nationwide.

Immediate Legal Relief Available

Business owners currently struggling with MCA debt, equipment financing, or other predatory business loans can access Debtors Advocacy Group’s legal expertise through a free consultation process. The firm’s attorneys provide immediate case evaluation and strategic planning at no upfront cost.

“Time is critical when dealing with aggressive lenders and daily withdrawals,” emphasized Muldoon. “Our legal team is ready to provide immediate advocacy and protection for businesses that can’t afford to wait. When the first 25 to 90 percent of a business’s daily receivables are going to pay a creditor, it leaves very little, if any, resources to meet its other obligations like payroll, rent and other overhead.”

About Debtors Advocacy Group

Debtors Advocacy Group is the business name of the Law Office of T. P. Muldoon Jr., LLC., practicing business debt resolution through attorney-led representation. Founded by a litigation veteran, the firm brings unprecedented legal credentials to the debt relief industry. The company serves businesses nationwide from its headquarters in Pennsylvania, with additional service capabilities across multiple jurisdictions.

Debtors Advocacy Group operates as a full-service legal practice with the expertise to challenge predatory lending practices, negotiate complex commercial disputes, and provide trial-ready advocacy when needed. The firm’s mission is to ensure that every business owner has access to professional legal representation during a debt crisis.

For more information about Debtors Advocacy Group or to schedule a free legal consultation, visit www.dag-law.com or call (855)-717-5436.

Debtors Advocacy Group is the registered name of The Law Office of T.P. Muldoon Jr., LLC, a Pennsylvania Limited Liability Company. Past results cited herein are not guarantees of future outcomes. Each matter is evaluated on a case-by-case basis and nothing in this Press release is to be interpreted as providing legal advice, no attorney-client relationship is formed until a written agreement is entered into between DAG and any client.

