Tranzit Residence Prizren: Urban Living Defined by Modern Architecture

The construction of Tranzit Residence, a new residential and commercial development in Prizren, officially began in September 2025 and is expected to be completed by November 2027. The project features a combination of modern apartments, premium penthouses, and ground-floor commercial spaces aimed at supporting both residential comfort and economic activity in the area.

The development is being constructed by Ronex, a well-recognized company in Kosovo with diversified operations in the logistics and retail sectors. Through this project, Ronex expands its portfolio into real estate development, reflecting a continued commitment to modern infrastructure and sustainable growth within the region.

Located along the New Transit Road — one of Prizren’s rapidly developing urban corridors — Tranzit Residence has been designed with a focus on quality construction, efficient space utilization, and aesthetic appeal. The architectural approach emphasizes contemporary lines, durable materials, and energy-efficient systems that meet the expectations of modern urban residents and businesses.

According to Drinas Hoxha, Project Representative at Ronex, the initiative aligns with the company’s long-term vision for community development. “The goal of Tranzit Residence is to combine functionality with design excellence,” said Hoxha. “This project reflects the evolution of Prizren’s urban identity and introduces a new level of architectural quality to the city.”

Once completed, Tranzit Residence is expected to become a key point of reference for new urban development in Prizren. The complex will provide high-quality living spaces suitable for families, professionals, and investors, along with ground-level commercial areas that will enhance local business opportunities.

The project’s timeline, spanning from late 2025 to late 2027, ensures that construction milestones will be achieved with attention to sustainability and long-term reliability. By integrating modern infrastructure and responsible design, the development aims to support both residential growth and the broader modernization of Prizren’s urban environment.

Tranzit Residence represents a significant step in local real estate evolution, combining contemporary architecture with practical urban planning. The project underscores Ronex’s ongoing contribution to Kosovo’s economic and infrastructural advancement through innovative, community-focused projects.