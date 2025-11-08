Estelle Rose Announces New ADHD Empowerment Coaching and Workshops

Empowering Women with ADHD: A New Chapter for Estelle Rose

Estelle Rose, renowned author and empowerment coach for women with ADHD, has announced the launch of personalized ADHD coaching sessions and workshops aimed at helping women reclaim their power, prevent burnout, manage their symptoms, and achieve their goals. With a deep, lived-experience perspective and an empathetic approach, Estelle has crafted a series of workshops and coaching programs designed to provide the support that many women with ADHD are seeking.

Having been diagnosed with ADHD later in life, Estelle’s journey to understanding her neurodivergence has profoundly shaped her work. Drawing from her own struggles, as well as her extensive research in psychology, neuroscience, behavioral therapy, nutrition, and mindfulness practices, Estelle brings a unique and relatable perspective to her coaching. “Living with ADHD can be a challenge, but it’s also a superpower when harnessed,” says Estelle. “I aim to show women that managing ADHD is not just about coping; it’s about thriving and unlocking potential.”

A Personalized Approach to ADHD Coaching

Estelle’s ADHD coaching focuses on both internal transformation and practical strategies. Through her one-on-one coaching, she guides women in creating personalized plans that go beyond conventional organizational methods. Her approach integrates Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), providing holistic support that tackles both mental and emotional aspects of ADHD.

In addition to coaching, Estelle has designed a series of workshops aimed at fostering a supportive community where women can share their experiences, gain insights, and learn actionable techniques. These workshops cover a variety of topics, including becoming more productive without the risk of burning out, creating a peaceful home for a peaceful mind, creating supportive and flexible routines, burnout recovery and freeing yourself from limiting beliefs and shame. Each workshop is designed to cater to different stages of the ADHD journey, whether someone is newly diagnosed or seeking advanced strategies to manage their life more effectively.

Books that Empower ADHDers

Estelle Rose’s books have been widely praised for their practical, relatable strategies. With over 500 five-star reviews across her titles, her books like Empowering ADHD Organization and Cleaning, The Empowering ADHD Workbook for Women, and Adult ADHD Executive Function 7-Week Power-Up have become go-to resources for those navigating life with ADHD.

“I have ADHD from hell! I’ve tried everything under the sun and this book is amazing and has really helped me the most out of all the other books I’ve read!” says Susan Wade, a reader and fan of Estelle’s work. “Probably because the author understands ADHD because she suffers with it too, but came up with a full-proof plan to help you live in a more functional environment for my brain!”

Other readers like Kendra Hobbs also find Estelle’s strategies transformative, stating that Estelle’s simple, manageable tactics not only helped her organize her home but also quieted the mental chaos that often comes with ADHD.

Estelle’s work continues to resonate with a diverse audience, from ADHD professionals to individuals seeking real, actionable advice to improve their quality of life.

Why ADHD Coaching Matters for Women

ADHD often presents itself differently in women, and the challenges they face are often overlooked or misunderstood. Estelle Rose’s work aims to fill this gap. Her coaching programs go beyond symptom management, helping women build a resilient mindset, develop self-compassion, and embrace their unique strengths.

As a mother of two, a wife, and a woman living with ADHD, Estelle understands how balancing family life, personal goals, and professional aspirations can be particularly difficult. Her coaching equips women with tools to navigate life’s complexities without feeling overwhelmed.

Join the Empowering ADHD Community

For those interested in personalized ADHD support, Estelle offers consultations, workshops, and a vibrant online community for women with ADHD. By joining the Empowering ADHD community, individuals can access resources, engage with like-minded women, and receive direct guidance from Estelle herself. Her mission is clear: to empower women with ADHD to live full, confident lives, knowing that their neurodivergence is part of their unique potential.

Estelle encourages those interested to connect via her website, estelle-rose.com , or follow her on social media to learn more about upcoming workshops, coaching sessions, and resources that can help transform their lives.

About Estelle Rose

Estelle Rose is a passionate author, coach, and advocate for women with ADHD. After her own late-life diagnosis, she dedicated herself to understanding ADHD from a personal and professional standpoint, earning certifications in life coaching, burnout coaching, DBT, and EFT. Estelle’s books, workshops, and coaching services aim to empower women with ADHD, offering tools to manage their symptoms, develop organizational strategies, and build lasting confidence.

Estelle lives on the English coast with her family and a little ginger cat, balancing her coaching career with a love for the sea, healthy productivity strategies, and empowering others.

