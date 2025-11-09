Vanessa Van Deusen Announces Reimagined “Lucky Star” Single

Vanessa Van Deusen’s Bold Reimagining of Madonna’s “Lucky Star” Captivates Listeners

A Unique Artistic Vision

Vanessa Van Deusen, a 16 year old rising star in the entertainment industry, has redefined Madonna’s classic hit “Lucky Star” with her soulful vocal style and versatile musical approach. Van Deusen, a Pennsylvania native now splitting her time between Los Angeles and New York, blends pop, R&B, and alternative influences to bring her own spin to the iconic song, while maintaining a sense of reverence for its original form. This new release exemplifies her creative range and is quickly capturing the attention of fans across the globe, especially in Europe where her music has seen a surge in airplay.

“I wanted to make a version of ‘Lucky Star’ that felt true to me, while still honoring the song’s timeless energy,” said Van Deusen. “Music should connect with the listener in a personal way, and this reimagining is my way of sharing that connection.”

From Small-Town Roots to International Recognition

Vanessa Van Deusen’s journey into the spotlight is one marked by hard work, passion, and a love for storytelling through multiple mediums. Growing up in a small Pennsylvania town, she balanced the expectations of her community with her dreams of bigger stages. Today, Van Deusen’s music has reached international audiences, with a dedicated following in the Netherlands and strong radio play across Europe. Her versatility as both a singer and actress has made her a sought-after talent, known for her authentic approach to performance.

In addition to her vocal prowess, Van Deusen’s on-screen performances have earned critical acclaim. Whether in dramatic roles or comedic moments, she brings a level of honesty and emotional depth that mirrors the same qualities present in her music. Her training in various artistic disciplines, including baton twirling performing globally with “Lynnette’s Twirlerettes”, using standard batons, knives and fire, adds a unique visual element to her other passion and those live performances, enhancing her dynamic presence on stage. When asked, “Why fire and knife twirling?”,she jokes, “I guess chainsaws weren’t available”! Vanessa has done various print and TV modeling as well as other performance work and is also a dual enrollment honors student taking high school and college level courses simultaneously.

Upcoming Holiday Releases and NYC Showcase

As the holiday season approaches, Vanessa Van Deusen is preparing to release new holiday music, giving fans something to look forward to this winter. In addition, she is set to perform an intimate showcase in New York City this December, where she will debut both new songs and fan favorites in a more personal setting. Details for the showcase will be announced soon.

“Performing live is an extension of everything I do creatively,” said Van Deusen. “It’s where I can really connect with my audience, and I’m excited to bring new energy to the stage this winter.”

A Multi-Talented Artist Defined by Connection, Not Category

Van Deusen’s artistry transcends traditional boundaries. Whether in the studio, on stage, or in front of the camera, her work emphasizes connection rather than being confined to one genre or medium. This approach allows her to experiment freely, bringing a bold new perspective to both the music and entertainment industries. With a growing fanbase and an ambitious future, Van Deusen is on track to become one of the most recognized multi-hyphenates in the industry.

“I don’t want to live in just one creative box,” said Van Deusen. “Music and acting both allow me to tell stories in different ways, sometimes loud, sometimes quiet, but always with honesty.”

About Vanessa Van Deusen

Vanessa Van Deusen is a singer, songwriter, and actress known for her versatility and emotional depth in both music and performance. With a sound that crosses genres from pop and R&B to alternative, she brings an authentic and soulful approach to everything she creates. Raised in Pennsylvania, she now divides her time between Los Angeles and New York, performing across both coasts and building a loyal following in Europe. Van Deusen is also an accomplished actress and a trained baton, fire, and knife twirler, bringing a dynamic physicality to her live performances. Her latest single, a reimagining of Madonna’s “Lucky Star,” marks the beginning of a new era in her career, with more music and performances to come.

