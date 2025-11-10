MIP Capital Partners Announces Launch of Fund III

MIP Capital Partners, a vertically integrated build-to-rent (BTR) investment firm, is proud to announce the launch of its third fund, Fund III, in the Fall of 2025. Building on the impressive performance of Fund II, which outpaced its forecast and initiated distributions a month early to investors, Fund III is positioned to continue the firm’s track record of delivering superior, risk-adjusted returns.

This launch comes as MIP Capital Partners expands its footprint in the Memphis suburban market, where it specializes in high-quality, Class A new construction rental properties. The firm’s strategic approach, which combines its leadership’s deep real estate investing experience with extensive regional knowledge, has enabled it to identify and capitalize on unique investment opportunities in the area.

A Focused Approach to Real Estate Investment

MIP Capital Partners has built a strong foundation through its vertically integrated platform, which focuses on acquiring completed new construction homes at a discount, without taking on the uncertainties associated with development risk. By acquiring properties that are already built, the firm benefits from builder discounts while providing investors with reliable distributions.

“We’ve always prioritized risk-controlled, opportunistic investments that deliver reliable returns,” said Matthew Sinclair, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MIP Capital Partners. “Our team’s experience and understanding of the Memphis market allows us to identify opportunities that others may overlook, creating value for our investors while enhancing the quality of life for residents in our properties.”

The firm’s competitive advantages include its experienced leadership team which has successfully closed over $35 billion in institutional transactions and has executed more than 15,000 single-family transactions. Furthermore, its leadership team has built more than 250 high-quality homes in the region..

Building on Success: The Launch of Fund III

MIP Capital Partners’ Fund III builds on the momentum created by Fund II, which exceeded expectations and initiated distributions to investors a month ahead of schedule. The success of Fund II has demonstrated the firm’s ability to consistently perform and provide value to its investors. With a strong start to 2025, Fund III aims to continue this trend by focusing on additional high-quality, value-oriented investments in the Memphis market.

“Our first two funds have provided solid returns, and we’re confident that Fund III will continue to build on that success,” Sinclair said. “The market fundamentals in Memphis remain strong, and our team’s local expertise is a key differentiator. We’re committed to executing our investment strategy with precision and discipline to deliver favorable outcomes for our investors.”

MIP Capital Partners is also committed to transparency and communication with its investors. Financial reporting is comprehensive yet digestible, and the firm’s proactive updates have been well-received by its investor base. Investors have praised the firm’s responsiveness and the thoroughness of its reports, which track key metrics such as lease-up velocity, occupancy and overall performance.

Award Recognition: Best Build-to-Rent Investment Firm in Memphis of 2025

MIP Capital Partners has also earned significant recognition for its success in the BTR sector. Recently awarded the Best Build-to-Rent Investment Firm in Memphis of 2025 , this accolade from Best of Best Reviews highlights the firm’s exceptional ability to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors. This recognition underscores MIP Capital Partners’ distinguished position as a leader in Memphis’ real estate investment market and affirms its strategic focus on high-quality, build-to-rent properties.

With a deep understanding of the Memphis market and a highly experienced leadership team, MIP Capital Partners has built a reputation for identifying unique investment opportunities that others may overlook. The firm’s transparent communication with investors and its commitment to delivering superior returns continue to set it apart from competitors in the real estate industry.

A Bright Future for Investors

MIP Capital Partners, with a strong track record, specialized investment model, and deep local market knowledge, is poised for continued growth. As it raises equity for Fund III, the firm invites investors to participate in Memphis’s real estate market growth.

“We understand how hard our investors work to earn their capital,” Sinclair said. “It’s important to us that we invest alongside our investors, ensuring that our interests are aligned. We’re focused on delivering value for our investors and improving the communities where we operate.”

About MIP Capital Partners

MIP Capital Partners is a vertically integrated build-to-rent investment firm specializing in acquiring and managing high-quality, new construction rental properties in suburban markets. Founded by a team with over $35 billion in institutional transactions and more than 15,000 single-family deals, the firm has built over 250 homes in its target markets. MIP Capital Partners emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach to real estate investing, with a strong focus on providing superior risk-adjusted returns to its investors.

