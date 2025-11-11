DMR News

With Release of the MF100 + MESURFlex USB Sensor Interface, Mark-10 Delivers Customizable Force & Torque Measurement Solution to Systems Integrators

Nov 11, 2025

Mark-10, a leading designer and manufacturer of force and torque measurement equipment, is pleased to announce the release of the MF100 + MESUR®Flex USB sensor interface. The sleek device connects strain gage-based load cells, force sensors, and torque sensors directly to a PC, and gives users precise measurements and complete control over their custom testing applications.

Designed for systems integrators and engineers, the MF100 can be seamlessly embedded into pre-existing systems. The compact, mountable interface excels in both laboratory and industrial environments; the versatility makes it ideal for applications across industries, including aerospace, automotive and manufacturing. 

Flexible Integration for Diverse Applications

The MF100 accommodates an extensive range of sensor capacities: from 0.12 to 750,000 lbF (0.5 N to 4,000 kN) for force sensors and 10 ozFin to 40,000 lbFft (7 Ncm to 57,000 Nm) for torque sensors. The sensor excels in a variety of applications, including multi-point data collection (e.g., measuring load distribution on large structures), force measurement (e.g., conducting inline tests within an assembly process), and weighing applications (e.g., monitoring chemical levels in tanks and hoppers).

Serving these diverse needs was the impetus behind the development and design of the MF100.  

“We recognized that many of our customers needed a way to integrate their own sensors into custom measurement systems,” Mark Fridman, president of Mark-10, said. “The MF100 delivers both the flexibility systems integrators need and the reliability and precision that Mark-10 is known for.”

Simple Setup, Powerful Control with MESUR®Flex Software

To facilitate integration in pre-existing systems, the MF100 was designed to be as straightforward and user-friendly as possible. The MF100 features a built-in screw terminal block that allows users to quickly connect sensor wires without soldering. MESUR®Flex configuration software guides users through each step of the process, from configuration and calibration to testing. The thoughtful design is a trademark of Mark-10’s product offerings, which also include universal testing machines and force gauges.

The MF100 offers an extensive library of serial commands for functions including live and peak data collection, sensor ID, and more. All configuration and calibration data is saved directly in the interface, which ensures consistency and repeatability. 

Precision Engineering, Proven Reliability

The MF100 delivers the same quality and performance that has made Mark-10 a trusted name in measurement for nearly 50 years. With a load accuracy of ± 0.1% of full scale plus sensor, a 7,000 Hz load sampling rate, and data output rates up to 500 Hz, the MF100 provides the precision required for applications that demand the utmost accuracy.  

