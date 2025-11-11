DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

New Study by Jingyuan Huang Redefines Adaptive Reuse in Cultural Heritage Preservation

ByEthan Lin

Nov 11, 2025

As cities evolve, preserving the character of historical buildings has become an urgent challenge in global urban development. A new study by architectural designer Jingyuan Huang, published in the International Journal of Humanities and Social Science (Vol. 1, No. 1, 2025), introduces adaptive reuse frameworks that bridge modernization and cultural continuity in heritage preservation.

The research highlights the cultural and developmental value of historic structures. Historical buildings act as carriers of collective memory and cultural identity. Their preservation allows the coexistence of history and modernity, ensuring that heritage continues to shape the urban landscape. Through adaptive reuse, historical architecture becomes active spaces that accommodate new functions while maintaining authenticity. This process sustains cultural narratives and promotes rational resource use and sustainable urban growth.

The research identifies technologies that enable renewal within heritage protection. Structural reinforcement methods such as reinforced concrete, steel, and carbon fiber composites improve seismic performance and stability while retaining original materials. Energy-saving measures, including insulation of walls, roofs, and windows, address the low efficiency of historic buildings. Intelligent management systems, 3D laser scanning, and Building Information Modeling (BIM) enhance monitoring, documentation, and lifecycle management. These strategies integrate preservation and innovation, ensuring modernization remains compatible with historical integrity.

The findings reveal a design methodology encompassing function positioning, spatial layout, material selection, and environmental integration. Aligning new uses with structural and cultural characteristics minimizes intervention and maintains authenticity. Case studies, such as Grand Central Terminal in New York and Tate Modern in London, demonstrate how historic structures can be revitalized without compromising their essence. The transformation of Millennium Park in Chicago illustrates the fusion of heritage architecture with modern landscape design, fostering public engagement and cultural exchange.

According to the journal, Huang’s professional experience spans institutional and cultural projects such as the Brooklyn Public Library’s Canarsie Branch, Gates Foundation’s Interior Renovation, and Library of Congress’s Welcome Gallery. The publication notes that her design work has been internationally recognized, including the 2025 New York Architecture Awards Silver, the 2025 Muse Design Awards Silver, and the 2024 Global Future Design Awards Gold. At Studio Joseph, she contributed to coordinated design delivery from schematic through construction documentation using BIM-based workflows. Her prior experience includes work at Payette in Boston, BIG in New York, OMA/AMO in Rotterdam, Gensler in Los Angeles, and Junya. Ishigami+Associates in Tokyo.

The article concludes that Huang’s study offers a valuable framework for sustainable heritage preservation. According to the editors, her research positions adaptive reuse as a dynamic process that revitalizes cultural heritage for contemporary urban contexts and has attracted growing attention in architectural research circles.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Safety Training Seminars Opens New CPR Certification School in Roseville, CA
Nov 11, 2025 Ethan Lin
All College Talk Releases New Guide to Help Online Students Build Professional Networks
Nov 11, 2025 Ethan Lin
With Release of the MF100 + MESURFlex USB Sensor Interface, Mark-10 Delivers Customizable Force & Torque Measurement Solution to Systems Integrators
Nov 11, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801